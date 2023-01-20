Read full article on original website
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
