MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 Gophers kept their home record unblemished inside Maturi Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, as they claimed six of the afternoon's ten bouts to defeat Purdue, 20-12. It was a slow start in the first half for the Gophers, as they only claimed two of the first five matches, resulting in a 9-7 deficit at the break. However, the "U" would come out of the break firing as they rattled off four straight wins to clinch the dual for Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO