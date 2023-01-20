Read full article on original website
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
thedailygopher.com
Inside scoop on Minnesota’s transfers from Western Michigan
Minnesota’s transfer additions officially arrived on campus and enrolled in classes last week, with Western Michigan transfers Corey Crooms, Sean Tyler, and Ryan Selig among them. To give Golden Gopher fans an idea of what to expect from this transfer trio, we turned to Drew Pearson of Hustle Belt,...
gophersports.com
Gopher Sprinters Dominate in Ames
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field program won seven events at the Cyclone Open in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday. The Gophers sprint group won four out of the five individual sprint events and added a win in the 4x400m relay to cap off the meet. Reigning Big...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at Michigan
Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second point-rebound double-double of the season, while Jamison Battle (14 points), and Dawson Garcia (13 points) also finished in double figures, but Michigan rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit and held on down the stretch to escape with a 60-56 win Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center.
Boys basketball coaching status remains in flux
A cloud of uncertainty has followed the Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) boys basketball team since their head coach, David Flom, was suspended on Dec. 8. The school district suspended Flom pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate language during a classroom session with the team on Dec. 7. Flom, who [...]
Yardbarker
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Donald Charles "Jake" Mauer, the man responsible for gifting the baseball world with Joe, Jake III. and Billy Mauer, died Jan. 17 at the age of 66. Mauer passed away peacefully at his home in Braham, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He had been battling lung cancer and Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.
gophersports.com
Gophers Top Nittany Lions in B1G Opener
The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics team claimed victory over Penn State after scoring 196.225 at Maturi Pavilion on Saturday night. Penn State finished the meet with a team score of 195.525. Notable. Junior Mya Hooten finished with at least a 9.900 in each of her three events, capturing the...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Uses Second-Half Storm to Beat Purdue, 20-12
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 Gophers kept their home record unblemished inside Maturi Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, as they claimed six of the afternoon's ten bouts to defeat Purdue, 20-12. It was a slow start in the first half for the Gophers, as they only claimed two of the first five matches, resulting in a 9-7 deficit at the break. However, the "U" would come out of the break firing as they rattled off four straight wins to clinch the dual for Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Knies' OT Winner Completes Gophers' Rally
MINNEAPOLIS - Matthew Knies capped a three-point night with the game-winning goal in overtime as the No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team took down No. 8/7 Michigan, 4-3, Friday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. With 8.8 seconds remaining in the extra session and on the power play, Knies...
gophersports.com
Purdue's Hot Shooting Propels Boilermakers Past Gophers, 75-56
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 21, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (9-11, 2-7 B1G) women's basketball team dropped a road contest to Purdue (13-6, 4-5 B1G) 75-56, in West Lafayette. Mara Braun scored 15 points while fellow freshman Amaya Battle scored 14 points and added four rebounds and three assists. Along...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
