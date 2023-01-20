Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Mama Patiently Waits For Home After Her Nine Puppies Get Adopted from Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey there, my name is Phoebe! I’m a 4-year-old lab mix waiting for a home at the VHS. I arrived here with my 9 newborn babies. Yes, you read that right…NINE puppies. I’m a shining example of why it’s so important to spay and neuter your pets! While all of my babies have been adopted, I’m still waiting. As you can see by all my wiggles, scoots, and rolls, I’m a very happy-go-lucky girl that loves people. I’d be an amazing family dog and can’t wait to meet yours! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Come and meet me at the VHS!
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
Kentucky Mission Offers Home In A Box For Tornado Victims-Here’s How To Apply
Tornadoes have swept through the Bluegrass and caused severe devastation to many families. One Kentucky mission is helping them to recover one box at a time. Owensboro's St. Vincent de Paul is always serving the community in whatever ways it can to make it better. We serve our neighbors in...
Attention Chocolate Lovers – There’s a ‘Cocoa Crawl’ Coming to Henderson in February
Few things warm your bones on a chilly winter day in the Tri-State than a cup of hot chocolate. Some people like to enjoy it with marshmallows on top. Some prefer a heaping pile of whip cream. There are those who like to add a little spice, and those, like me, who just want as much chocolate flavor as possible. Whatever your preference, you'll likely find a version you love during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's "Cocoa Crawl" coming up in February.
14news.com
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
Evansville Public Libraries Partner With AARP to Provide Tax Aide for Members
Back in 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote a letter that included the now-famous quote, "in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." Over 230 years later, that statement still rings true. As much as you may hate it, now is the time to start preparing your taxes, and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is here to make that process a little less painful (hopefully).
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
2023 Polar Plunge in Boonville to Benefit Special Olympics Indiana
The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.
Indulge Your Sweet Tooth & Support Local at Valentine’s Events in Warrick County
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take a break from those New Year's resolutions that may have you eating too many foods that are green. It is the perfect time to take advantage of the year's sweetest holiday and indulge in some delicious chocolate!
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
The Best Indoor Things to Do with Kids in the Evansville-Owensboro Area When the Weather Isn’t Great
Needing ideas of things to do indoors with the kiddos when the weather is less than perfect outside? Whether you are wanting out of the house, or if you prefer to stay at home we've got you covered. There are many fun activities and places to go to help entertain the littles and maybe to help work out some of that endless energy they all seem to have.
14news.com
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
Firefighters respond to evening house fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a 2-alarm house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m. Crews were scene for a couple hours at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County. Our Eyewitness News crew who went to the scene […]
Huntingburg Police warn of online t-shirt scam
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department is warning social media users to be on the lookout for a scam that has popped up on their Facebook page. Officers shared a photo of the scam on social media, saying: “It has been brought to our attention, that there are a group of individuals on […]
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
Enjoy A Yummy Chocolate Stroll & A Date In An Igloo in This Indiana Small Town
It's back for another delicious year of fun and festivities the Annual Chocolate Walk. This is actually exactly what it sounds like and we have all the yummy details. If you have never taken the time to visit Huntingburg, Indiana, you are totally missing out. It resembles that of a town in a Hallmark movie. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool. Plus they have an amazing thrift store that I am quite fond of.
