My 1053 WJLT

Mama Patiently Waits For Home After Her Nine Puppies Get Adopted from Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey there, my name is Phoebe! I’m a 4-year-old lab mix waiting for a home at the VHS. I arrived here with my 9 newborn babies. Yes, you read that right…NINE puppies. I’m a shining example of why it’s so important to spay and neuter your pets! While all of my babies have been adopted, I’m still waiting. As you can see by all my wiggles, scoots, and rolls, I’m a very happy-go-lucky girl that loves people. I’d be an amazing family dog and can’t wait to meet yours! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Come and meet me at the VHS!
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana

Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Attention Chocolate Lovers – There’s a ‘Cocoa Crawl’ Coming to Henderson in February

Few things warm your bones on a chilly winter day in the Tri-State than a cup of hot chocolate. Some people like to enjoy it with marshmallows on top. Some prefer a heaping pile of whip cream. There are those who like to add a little spice, and those, like me, who just want as much chocolate flavor as possible. Whatever your preference, you'll likely find a version you love during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's "Cocoa Crawl" coming up in February.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Public Libraries Partner With AARP to Provide Tax Aide for Members

Back in 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote a letter that included the now-famous quote, "in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." Over 230 years later, that statement still rings true. As much as you may hate it, now is the time to start preparing your taxes, and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is here to make that process a little less painful (hopefully).
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side

One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

2023 Polar Plunge in Boonville to Benefit Special Olympics Indiana

The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.
BOONVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Indoor Things to Do with Kids in the Evansville-Owensboro Area When the Weather Isn’t Great

Needing ideas of things to do indoors with the kiddos when the weather is less than perfect outside? Whether you are wanting out of the house, or if you prefer to stay at home we've got you covered. There are many fun activities and places to go to help entertain the littles and maybe to help work out some of that endless energy they all seem to have.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters respond to evening house fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a 2-alarm house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m. Crews were scene for a couple hours at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County. Our Eyewitness News crew who went to the scene […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Huntingburg Police warn of online t-shirt scam

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department is warning social media users to be on the lookout for a scam that has popped up on their Facebook page. Officers shared a photo of the scam on social media, saying: “It has been brought to our attention, that there are a group of individuals on […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WBKR

Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Enjoy A Yummy Chocolate Stroll & A Date In An Igloo in This Indiana Small Town

It's back for another delicious year of fun and festivities the Annual Chocolate Walk. This is actually exactly what it sounds like and we have all the yummy details. If you have never taken the time to visit Huntingburg, Indiana, you are totally missing out. It resembles that of a town in a Hallmark movie. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool. Plus they have an amazing thrift store that I am quite fond of.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
