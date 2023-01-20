‘The season has felt quite a lot of ups and downs’: Canucks’ top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki speaks on his season

Read full article on original website
Ranking all seven trade suitors for Bo Horvat based on both assets and Stanley Cup potential
The Bo Horvat sweepstakes have begun to heat up over the last few days, and it’s entirely possible that a trade is closer than we all think. On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek laid out the six front runners and a wild card team who are most likely to land the Canucks’ team captain.
3 Penguins Most Likely to be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The latest on Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. David Pagnotta: Market Rumblings with Pagnotta and Irfaan Gaffar on what is going on between the Detroit Red Wings and pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. ** NHLRumors.com transcription.
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
Red Wings’ 2023 Trade Bait: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners
Could this be the last year that the Detroit Red Wings sell at the trade deadline? It’s entirely possible we see playoff action in Hockeytown next spring. But until then, the rebuild chugs along. The Red Wings have a few players that could be dealt in the coming weeks, with Tyler Bertuzzi being the most prominent.
Status on Red Wings’ Larkin, Bertuzzi Could Affect Horvat Interest
The Detroit Red Wings are said to be a team that has some interest in a Bo Horvat trade. While he makes zero sense as a rental, he could be a player the Red Wings look at if things with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi go sideways, which some early reports hint that they might.
