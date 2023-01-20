Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Green Flag With Red Dot: Bangladesh Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Green Flag With Red Dot: Bangladesh Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism. Bangladesh, officially known as the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, is a country in South Asia. It is located between India and Myanmar, with the Bay of Bengal running along its south-end border. Its biggest trademark is its placement among the delta of numerous transboundary rivers. Most of the landmass of about 57,320 square miles is dominated by the Ganges Delta, formed by joining the Jamuna and the Meghna rivers.
8 Beautiful Trees Native to Kenya
Trees are incredible plants and without them we’d soon feel the effects on our air supply. Trees are essential for life on this planet, but they are also beautiful plants and there are many different species spread across the planet to admire. Let’s take a closer look at the beautiful trees native to Kenya.
The Andean Condor: National Bird of Bolivia
Bolivia borders Peru, Brazil, Paraguay and Chile in western South America. The Andes Mountains run through western Bolivia, with the high plains (Altiplano) covering the western border. Lake Titicaca, the second largest lake in South America, crosses over the border of Peru into Bolivia. There are a variety of habitats in Bolivia, including lowlands, grasslands, mountains and the rainforest along the Amazon River. The fauna in the country is rich and varied, with colorful macaws, parrots and parakeets, as well as toucans and flamingos. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Bolivia.
