Read full article on original website
Related
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
livability.com
9 Cheese Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin
From cheese hats to "cheese orphans" to gourmet gas station cheddar, here's how to experience Wisconsin's epic cheese scene like a hungry local. People call Wisconsinites cheese-obsessed, but we don’t really think about it like that. For us, easy access to literally the best cheeses in the country — and the world — is a given and often something we take for granted. But once you’ve lived here and then go somewhere else, it’s like cheese detox. You miss it and realize how lucky you were to live in this dairy product wonderland. The siren song of squeaky cheese curds might even be the thing that draws you back home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State
FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) What was the coldest temperature ever recorded in Washington?. The coldest temperature ever recorded was -48ºF in Winthrop, Washington, in 1968. What animals thrive in Washington during the winter?. Foxes and white-tailed ptarmigans do not hibernate nor migrate during winter. These animals are well-adapted to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MyStateline.com
Celebrate National Cheese Day with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Today is National Cheese Day and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are celebrating big. Angie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin urges everyone to support Wisconsin cheese and shares some creative ways to enjoy cheese. Angie tells us about cheese and charcuterie cups which are a fun and easy way to enjoy Wisconsin cheese.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field.No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman.The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.Mark Dietrich, whose father owns the property where the collapse occurred, told WISN-TV that a nearby resident said that when it collapsed "they both heard it and it shook their house."Dietrich said he's glad nobody was hurt, although massive pieces of debris were left scattered across the ground and there is a large crater from the impact."That's a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater," he said.NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it believe that "this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare."The company said it is working to determine "the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure."
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
news8000.com
Survey reveals recession may be ahead for Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin may have a rough 2023, at least economically. According to the Wisconsin Employer Survey, 85% of businesses are struggling to hire new employees. The survey, conducted by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), includes a number of responses that point towards a possible recession. There...
NBC26
Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day
FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Colorado (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Colorado (And Where to See Fossils Today) Millions of years ago, Colorado was a hotbed of dinosaur activity. The state has abundant evidence of various species of dinosaurs that roamed the land, including footprint pathways and fossils. Just over a century ago, Colorado became the site of a “Bone Rush” to collect and identify as many dinosaurs as possible. Today, we’re going to cover eight types of dinosaurs that lived in Colorado and teach you about them.
Comments / 0