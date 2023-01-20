ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Wrestling: Flathead wins back-to-back championships at AA duals

GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Flathead, the defending champions, started their day against Bozeman and had no troubles as they took down the hawks 42-30 to advance to the quarterfinals. There is where they met Belgrade, who dominated their first round matchup against Helena with a 54-15 victory. The Panthers gave Flathead a bit more of a challenge but they fell short as the Braves took a 42-30 win, advancing to the semifinals against Great Falls High.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park

In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
KALISPELL, MT

