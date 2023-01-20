Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flathead Beacon
FVCC To Host National Geographic Event About Recovery of Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park
An upcoming National Geographic Live event at Flathead Valley Community College’s new Wachholz College Center will bring to Kalispell an award-winning filmmaker with Montana ties to discuss the story of a national park in Mozambique that has continued to rebound after a prolonged civil war left the local wildlife population decimated.
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least one housing advocate has...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
montanasports.com
Wrestling: Flathead wins back-to-back championships at AA duals
GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Flathead, the defending champions, started their day against Bozeman and had no troubles as they took down the hawks 42-30 to advance to the quarterfinals. There is where they met Belgrade, who dominated their first round matchup against Helena with a 54-15 victory. The Panthers gave Flathead a bit more of a challenge but they fell short as the Braves took a 42-30 win, advancing to the semifinals against Great Falls High.
Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs helping firefighter, family
Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell hosted an event to help support a Kalispell firefighter and his family.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Comments / 0