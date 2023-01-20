GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Flathead, the defending champions, started their day against Bozeman and had no troubles as they took down the hawks 42-30 to advance to the quarterfinals. There is where they met Belgrade, who dominated their first round matchup against Helena with a 54-15 victory. The Panthers gave Flathead a bit more of a challenge but they fell short as the Braves took a 42-30 win, advancing to the semifinals against Great Falls High.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO