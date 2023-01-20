ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

gsabizwire.com

Center for Developmental Services Announces New Board Members for 2023

The Center for Developmental Services announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors: Gerardo Cisneros, Jason Misrahi, Johanna Perez, Dominic Picciuto, and Anthony “Tony” Toklo. These volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and bring a variety of perspectives and areas of expertise to the organization....
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Greenville Tech Foundation adds board members and elects officers

The Greenville Tech Foundation is a non-profit governed by a board of directors comprised of recognized leaders in business, industry, and the professions. David Sudduth, executive director of Health Me-Healthy SC, serves as chair; Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith, LLC, is vice-chair; and Drew Boland, senior VP, Middle Market Banking, Truist Financial Corp., is secretary/treasurer. Stacy Brandon, Upstate SC President, Bank of America, is immediate past chair.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing

ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
ANDERSON, SC
wpde.com

Chris Pratt stops by South Carolina restaurant for dinner

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a South Carolina restaurant over the weekend. Southern Culture in Greenville posted about his visit on Facebook. "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County

A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
UNION, SC
golaurens.com

Former major leaguer hosting baseball clinic at LDHS

Former Major Leaguer Orlando Hudson will be conducting a baseball clinic in Laurens on Saturday, February 4. Hudson played Major League Baseball for 11 years, was a two-time all-star and a four-time gold glove winner. He currently works in the front office for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instruction will include defense...
LAURENS, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC

Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
GREENVILLE, SC
fhcsportsreport.com

Boys varsity basketball adds another win to its record over Greenville

On Friday, January 20th, the boys varsity basketball team traveled away to Greenville for its fourth conference match of the season. Following their loss to Northview, the team looked to gain a win to boost morale, and that it did-triumphing over Greenville 55-45. This close-fought game is a direct reflection...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

spartanburgsportsradio.com

Spartanburg Stays Perfect in Region; Beats Boiling Springs

It is a cliche. But it still stands true and is worth the repetition because this week has been the perfect exemplification of it. What is that cliche? That every game in Region 2-5A is an all-out war that cannot be taken for granted. Friday night’s “war” was between 2...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

greenvillejournal.com

New subdivision coming to West Greenville

Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
GREENVILLE, SC

