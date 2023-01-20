Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Center for Developmental Services Announces New Board Members for 2023
The Center for Developmental Services announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors: Gerardo Cisneros, Jason Misrahi, Johanna Perez, Dominic Picciuto, and Anthony “Tony” Toklo. These volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and bring a variety of perspectives and areas of expertise to the organization....
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Tech Foundation adds board members and elects officers
The Greenville Tech Foundation is a non-profit governed by a board of directors comprised of recognized leaders in business, industry, and the professions. David Sudduth, executive director of Health Me-Healthy SC, serves as chair; Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith, LLC, is vice-chair; and Drew Boland, senior VP, Middle Market Banking, Truist Financial Corp., is secretary/treasurer. Stacy Brandon, Upstate SC President, Bank of America, is immediate past chair.
wspa.com
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record. Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting …. Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, …. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged...
WYFF4.com
Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing
ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
wpde.com
Chris Pratt stops by South Carolina restaurant for dinner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a South Carolina restaurant over the weekend. Southern Culture in Greenville posted about his visit on Facebook. "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
gsabusiness.com
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
golaurens.com
Former major leaguer hosting baseball clinic at LDHS
Former Major Leaguer Orlando Hudson will be conducting a baseball clinic in Laurens on Saturday, February 4. Hudson played Major League Baseball for 11 years, was a two-time all-star and a four-time gold glove winner. He currently works in the front office for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instruction will include defense...
FOX Carolina
Clemson student sinks putt during halftime of basketball game, wins $10,000
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During halftime of Clemson’s victory over Virginia Tech, a Clemson student sunk a putt to win $10,000 in the Roto-Rooter “Drain the Putt” contest. Clemson freshman Kevin Murphy said he’d never golfed a day in his life before making the big putt....
gsabusiness.com
National clothing retailer opening on Main Street in downtown Greenville
A popular national co-ed clothing retailer is setting up shop on Main Street. With more than 150 locations — including its store on the iconic King Street in Charleston — Madewell is opening a location in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Main and East North streets. According...
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
fhcsportsreport.com
Boys varsity basketball adds another win to its record over Greenville
On Friday, January 20th, the boys varsity basketball team traveled away to Greenville for its fourth conference match of the season. Following their loss to Northview, the team looked to gain a win to boost morale, and that it did-triumphing over Greenville 55-45. This close-fought game is a direct reflection...
Former Clemson linebacker lands first coaching position
The Clemson coaching tree is growing again but this time not for the Tigers. On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker James Skalski announced in an Instagram post that he would be joining the coaching staff at (...)
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Spartanburg Stays Perfect in Region; Beats Boiling Springs
It is a cliche. But it still stands true and is worth the repetition because this week has been the perfect exemplification of it. What is that cliche? That every game in Region 2-5A is an all-out war that cannot be taken for granted. Friday night’s “war” was between 2...
WYFF4.com
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
Former Tiger expects Clemson's offense to be must-see TV under Riley
After news broke on Jan. 12 that Clemson was expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to the same position, former Tiger and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain took to Twitter with the (...)
