One of the most anticipated restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, Sum Bar (307 East Washington Street), is set to open this weekend with a Lunar New Year celebration. The location shares a courtyard with Fireforge Crafted Beer, where the building stood as Watson Tire Co. for decades. Pre-pandemic, the space was under contract for Flock Shop, a hot chicken concept by the Willy Taco team, who imagined a second chapter of the property next to the craft brewery. But it was chef Khailing Neoh who penned the final deal with David Stone, cementing that her pop-up dim sum business would get a brick-and-mortar location.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO