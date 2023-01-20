Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
National clothing retailer opening on Main Street in downtown Greenville
A popular national co-ed clothing retailer is setting up shop on Main Street. With more than 150 locations — including its store on the iconic King Street in Charleston — Madewell is opening a location in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Main and East North streets. According...
gsabizwire.com
Center for Developmental Services Announces New Board Members for 2023
The Center for Developmental Services announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors: Gerardo Cisneros, Jason Misrahi, Johanna Perez, Dominic Picciuto, and Anthony “Tony” Toklo. These volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and bring a variety of perspectives and areas of expertise to the organization....
wpde.com
Chris Pratt stops by South Carolina restaurant for dinner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a South Carolina restaurant over the weekend. Southern Culture in Greenville posted about his visit on Facebook. "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
Chris Pratt dines at Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon
Chris Pratt takes photo with staff at Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar.
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Tech Foundation adds board members and elects officers
The Greenville Tech Foundation is a non-profit governed by a board of directors comprised of recognized leaders in business, industry, and the professions. David Sudduth, executive director of Health Me-Healthy SC, serves as chair; Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith, LLC, is vice-chair; and Drew Boland, senior VP, Middle Market Banking, Truist Financial Corp., is secretary/treasurer. Stacy Brandon, Upstate SC President, Bank of America, is immediate past chair.
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
gsabusiness.com
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
WYFF4.com
Air date announced for Food Network show featuring Runway Café in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Runway Café in Greenville has announced an air datefor the restaurant's feature on the show "Restaurant: Impossible" on the Food Network. The episode was filmed in October at the café, which has been open since 2010. The restaurant posted on Facebook that episode will...
greenvillejournal.com
Prisma Health opens primary care office in downtown Greenville
Prisma Health has opened a new primary care facility in downtown Greenville, the health care system announced Jan. 13. Prisma Health Primary Care – Stone & Main, which is located at 1 E. Stone Ave., provides services such as:. Acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases. Physicals, including annual...
Eater
Sum Bar Brings a Dim Sum Feast to Greenville, South Carolina
One of the most anticipated restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, Sum Bar (307 East Washington Street), is set to open this weekend with a Lunar New Year celebration. The location shares a courtyard with Fireforge Crafted Beer, where the building stood as Watson Tire Co. for decades. Pre-pandemic, the space was under contract for Flock Shop, a hot chicken concept by the Willy Taco team, who imagined a second chapter of the property next to the craft brewery. But it was chef Khailing Neoh who penned the final deal with David Stone, cementing that her pop-up dim sum business would get a brick-and-mortar location.
FOX Carolina
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
greenvillejournal.com
Silos Brewing Co. to host steak cookoff and festival
Silos Brewing Co. will host a steak cookoff and festival at Old Market Square in downtown Easley on March 25. The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature a steak cookoff with nearly 100 participants competing in multiple contests, including:. Main steak competition. Creating...
WYFF4.com
Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing
ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
wspa.com
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. New Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour. New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel...
FOX Carolina
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
