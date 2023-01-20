Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Related
Inside Nova
Arlington hearing on Missing Middle housing will continue on Tuesday
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 called it quits for the night, pausing public comment on Missing Middle housing/zoning changes for three days. Board members sat through about 170 speakers given two minutes each to make their case for or against the contentious policy changes. But at that point, as darkness had fallen on a meeting that began at 8:30 a.m., board members called a halt.
Inside Nova
Arlington board asks court not to order special election for sheriff
It looks likely that there will be no special election for Arlington sheriff this spring. County Board members on Jan. 21 formally requested that the Circuit Court not order an election to fill the remaining months of the term of Sheriff Beth Arthur. Arthur retired in early January after more...
restonnow.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Introducing Tough City Suds
On Friday, January 20th, James Monroe’s new laundry facility, “Tough City Suds,” celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebration. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, City Councilman Tim Duffy, FCPS Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett, FCPS School Board members Jaanan Holmes and Katie Pomeroy, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Matthew Eberhardt, and Anderson Oil Company President Mark Anderson and staff were honored guests at the celebration.
Inside Nova
Union votes begin for Prince William school workers
Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process. Online and phone voting started Tuesday...
Inside Nova
Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
Inside Nova
InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
Inside Nova
Stafford County schools failed to notify some students of National Merit commendations
Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. "We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner," the school division said in a Friday news release. "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families."
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 23 – 27, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
fredericksburg.today
NSWC Dahlgren Division is Hiring!
DAHLGREN, Va – Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW nonprofit of 2022 presented with $9K check
Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW nonprofit of 2022 presented with $9K check. From the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce:. Every year, The Chamber’s Network of Enterprising Women (CNEW) chooses a different, local nonprofit and raises money throughout the year at their quarterly events. On January 17th CNEW presented the 2022 nonprofit of the year, Empowerhouse with a $9,000 check.
WTOP
Stafford Co. schools apologizes to students, joins list of systems in National Merit controversy
Stafford County Public Schools has announced that six students did not receive timely notification of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status. The Virginia school system said it learned of the delayed notification on Thursday, apologizing “for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused.”. “This is...
fredericksburg.today
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
ashburnfirerescue.org
Passing of Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr.
We are sorry to share the news of the passing of Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (AVFRD) Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr. Bruce joined AVFRD in 1971 as one of our first Junior Members and remained a contributor to the Department for many years and is fondly remembered by many of our senior members. He was also a career firefighter in Fairfax County and a member of Arcola Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce is the son of our late Past Chief Walt Eamich Sr. Bruce’s wife, Loretta was also a life member who passed away in 2020.
Fairfax Times
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
fox5dc.com
Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County
In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
blocbyblocknews.com
Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
WJLA
Stafford Co. among Va. high schools that didn't notify some students of national merit
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — Stafford County Public Schools confirmed Friday that six of their students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status "in a timely manner." "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused in these students and families....
Comments / 0