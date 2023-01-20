New report shows North Carolina’s K-12 public school funding is among the lowest in the country

The students where I live don't get books. Even with computers I can't imagine not having books. Every year before school starts busts are parked at various locations throughout the county. They ask for school supply donations The first day of school kinder and 1st graders are asked to donate supplies. I k now a lot of teachers that donate supplies out of pocket...why is all this happening when the lottery was established to help with our school systems? I was once told that the lottery was to be used for building new schools only. I seriously doubt that many new schools are being built. I have the highest regard for teachers and feel they need to be paid much more...schools need books...up to date ones...every classroom should have money for supplies. This is just ludicrous and unacceptable that our teachers and students have to suffer like this!!!
