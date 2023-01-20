Surgery using augmented reality (AR) is equally safe as traditional methods, although work still needs to be done to prove that it is as effective and as efficient, according to Dr. Timothy Witham, a professor of neurological surgery and orthopedic surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Baltimore, MD, USA), who has performed the world’s first spinal surgery using AR with a head-mounted display. Dr. Witham is slated to join leading experts at Arab Health’s Future Health Summit on 2 February 2023 in Dubai where he will lead a discussion on the opportunities and benefits that alternate realities can offer to the healthcare industry, highlighting the available tools designed to make surgeries safer, more effective, faster and highly efficient.

