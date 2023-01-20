Read full article on original website
UFC 283: Pros react to Brandon Moreno finishing rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo
See how fellow fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno putting his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo to bed once and for all at UFC 283. The rivalry and undisputed UFC flyweight championship goes to Brandon Moreno. In the UFC’s first-ever tetralogy (or quadrilogy) bout, Moreno, entering as interim champion, defeated Deiveson Figueiredo...
UFC 283 results: Johnny Walker smashes Paul Craig for first-round TKO, reveals plan for two titles
RIO DE JANEIRO – Johnny Walker came out of the gate firing at UFC 283 and it resulted in a quick finish of Paul Craig. Walker (20-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) took advantage of Craig’s pursuit of the takedown and made him pay with heavy shots for the TKO finish at the 2:16 mark of Round 1 (via Twitter):
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 post-fight show: Reaction to Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno title wins, Teixeira retirement
Jamahal Hill and Brandon Moreno played spoiler in a big way at UFC 283, leaving Rio de Janeiro with UFC gold wrapped around their waists after impressive performances against hometown heroes. Following the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2023, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to...
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch Liam Smith obliterate Chris Eubank Jr. with fourth-round TKO
Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KO) made his anticipated return to the boxing ring earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as he took on fellow English fighter Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO). Unfortunately for Eubank Jr., Smith showed up across the board and ended up finishing the fight with a fourth-round TKO (punches).
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo confirms Conor McGregor once put red panties on his door at UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are pretty tight these days, if you can believe it. After having a moment to bask in the announcement of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, the legendary former featherweight champion spoke to the media backstage at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and he shared an update on his relationship with McGregor, a former blood rival.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Watch: Jake Paul Starts First Day of Jiu-Jitsu Training Ahead of MMA Debut
Jake Paul shared photos and videos of his first-ever jiu-jitsu training session. “The Problem Child” is being challenged by a wide array of MMA superstars ahead of his debut. As combat sports fans hold their breath for his highly-anticipated pro MMA debut, Jake Paul, meanwhile, wants to ensure he’s...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Legendary referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy takes a stand against Power Slap: ‘No licensed Nevada official should be taking any part’
Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White’s Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details
NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
prosportsextra.com
Angry Fans In Brazil Throw Beer and Objects At Brandon Moreno After Controversial Finish At UFC 283
Brandon Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 to reclaim the unified flyweight title but fans in Rio de Janeiro were left fuming with the decision. Moreno was forced to run from the arena after reclaiming the unified flyweight title at UFC 283. Fighting in the co-main event in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno was a head two rounds to one on the scorecards when the doctor refused to allow Figueiredo to come out for the fourth.
UFC 283: Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira retiring following loss to Jamahal Hill
See fight fans pay tribute to Glover Teixeira following his retirement announcement in his UFC 283 post-fight interview. Even in his 40s, Glover Teixeira was still one of the best to fight in the UFC Octagon, able to hold his own with the rest of the best of them. Alas,...
MMA Fighting
Lauren Murphy reacts to loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283: ‘I’m glad my corner didn’t stop the fight’
Lauren Murphy was beaten but not broken. That’s the message from the one-time flyweight title challenger, who lost a lopsided decision to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283 after absorbing an obscene amount of damage over three rounds. According to UFC statistics, Andrade connected with 231 significant strikes, which is a new single fight flyweight record.
MMA Fighting
French featherweight Zarah Fairn dos Santos happy to fight at mother’s home country at UFC 283
Zarah Fairn dos Santos will be honoring her mother when she enters the octagon Saturday to face Josiane Nunes at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The French featherweight is the daughter of Maria Josi dos Santos — a Brazilian woman who happens to have the same name of her next opponent — and a Moroccan man.
Jiri Prochazka sends video message to Jamahal Hill following his title-earning win at UFC 283
Jiri Prochazka has reacted to Jamahal Hill’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship win. This past Saturday night, Hill competed against Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound gold. Hill turned in a one-sided performance that earned him the unanimous decision victory and a piece of UFC hardware for the first time in his pro MMA career.
sportszion.com
UFC power couple Brian Ortega-Tracy Cortez hints breakup on IG
The UFC power couple, Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez are rumored to be breaking up. Although the exact reasons for the sudden split up still remain vague some fans and reporters are trying to tie things together. They have been in a relationship for two years now, and it would be really heartbreaking for some fans if this actually came true.
calfkicker.com
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass the UFC’s flag ban
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass UFC’s flag ban. So much so that the company even tweeted about how cool the UFC welterweight looked. As we all know, the UFC banned the displays of all types of regional flags from their athletes. The promotion did this because of the large number of Russians they have competing after Aljamain Sterling’s team posed with a flag of Ukraine ahead of his clash with Petr Yan.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 main card announced: Islam Makhachev meets Alexander Volkanovski in champion vs. champion headliner
The UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2023 features one ifs biggest matchups of the year. On Saturday’s UFC 283 broadcast, the main card for UFC 284 on Feb. 11 was officially set, with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski fighting for the 155-pound title in the main event.
Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283
Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
