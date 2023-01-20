ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UFC 283: Pros react to Brandon Moreno finishing rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo

See how fellow fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno putting his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo to bed once and for all at UFC 283. The rivalry and undisputed UFC flyweight championship goes to Brandon Moreno. In the UFC’s first-ever tetralogy (or quadrilogy) bout, Moreno, entering as interim champion, defeated Deiveson Figueiredo...
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory

RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
Knockout! Watch Liam Smith obliterate Chris Eubank Jr. with fourth-round TKO

Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KO) made his anticipated return to the boxing ring earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as he took on fellow English fighter Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO). Unfortunately for Eubank Jr., Smith showed up across the board and ended up finishing the fight with a fourth-round TKO (punches).
Jose Aldo confirms Conor McGregor once put red panties on his door at UFC 200

Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are pretty tight these days, if you can believe it. After having a moment to bask in the announcement of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, the legendary former featherweight champion spoke to the media backstage at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and he shared an update on his relationship with McGregor, a former blood rival.
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Midnight Mania! Legendary referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy takes a stand against Power Slap: ‘No licensed Nevada official should be taking any part’

Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White’s Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details

NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
Angry Fans In Brazil Throw Beer and Objects At Brandon Moreno After Controversial Finish At UFC 283

Brandon Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 to reclaim the unified flyweight title but fans in Rio de Janeiro were left fuming with the decision. Moreno was forced to run from the arena after reclaiming the unified flyweight title at UFC 283. Fighting in the co-main event in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno was a head two rounds to one on the scorecards when the doctor refused to allow Figueiredo to come out for the fourth.
UFC power couple Brian Ortega-Tracy Cortez hints breakup on IG

The UFC power couple, Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez are rumored to be breaking up. Although the exact reasons for the sudden split up still remain vague some fans and reporters are trying to tie things together. They have been in a relationship for two years now, and it would be really heartbreaking for some fans if this actually came true.
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass the UFC’s flag ban

Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass UFC’s flag ban. So much so that the company even tweeted about how cool the UFC welterweight looked. As we all know, the UFC banned the displays of all types of regional flags from their athletes. The promotion did this because of the large number of Russians they have competing after Aljamain Sterling’s team posed with a flag of Ukraine ahead of his clash with Petr Yan.
Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.

