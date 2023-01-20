Read full article on original website
Related
basinbusinessjournal.com
Programs bring resources, awareness to farmer health
WASHINGTON — Through Washington State University Extension, with grants from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Washington Department of Health, two programs go hand-in-hand to help give ag professionals the resources to tackle their mental and physical health so that they can continue to farm and provide for their families.
publicnewsservice.org
Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill
Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
If WA state lawmakers mess with anesthesia care, they’ll be doing more harm than good | Opinion
A controversial proposal to change how anesthesia care is provided in WA state will hurt rural communities. | Guest Opinion
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Testifies in Support of Safe Staffing Bill
Lawmakers in Washington state are in the process of debating two new bills that would change the healthcare industry. Nursing unions and their allies recently introduced Senate Bill 5236, which would implement safe nurse-patient ratios at hospitals around the state, but the bill doesn’t specify what those ratios should be. Instead, it asks the Department of Labor and Rules to set standards.
KOMO News
Changes to health care costs in 2023 for seniors enrolled in Medicare
SEATTLE — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, is expected to have a big impact on older Americans in 2023 as the legislation will reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare participants, according to AARP. AARP said brand-name drug prices have grown faster than general...
qhubonews.com
Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spokanepublicradio.org
Bivalent Covid vaccines have been available in Washington for four months, but few roll up sleeves to get them
Fewer than one in three eligible Washingtonians have gotten the bivalent boosters tailored to fight omicron variants. That’s higher than the national average, but far lower than state health officials had hoped. There are a number of reasons for the low uptake. Coronavirus is perceived as less of a...
Tacoma Daily Index
State Parks is hiring 305 park aides
OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
KEPR
Gov. Inslee introduces bike program to Washington elementary school students
SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools were...
1150kknw.com
Kindergarteners, BIOTECH, and the WA Totalitarian State
Why is the BIOTECH industry talking about Kindergarteners? And what bills filed in WA State pave the way for a totalitarianism state?. Karl Kanthak explains industry motivation behind their continued mass-marketing of “Kindergarten vaccination rates are falling!”; and an assortment of alarming bills filed in WA lay the foundation for a dependent, disarmed, censored, and surveilled population.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
seattlemet.com
Hilary Franz Has Her Eye on Public Lands—and Beyond
The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
koze.com
Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption
OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
Comments / 0