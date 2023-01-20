ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Programs bring resources, awareness to farmer health

WASHINGTON — Through Washington State University Extension, with grants from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Washington Department of Health, two programs go hand-in-hand to help give ag professionals the resources to tackle their mental and physical health so that they can continue to farm and provide for their families.
Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill

Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
Nurse Testifies in Support of Safe Staffing Bill

Lawmakers in Washington state are in the process of debating two new bills that would change the healthcare industry. Nursing unions and their allies recently introduced Senate Bill 5236, which would implement safe nurse-patient ratios at hospitals around the state, but the bill doesn’t specify what those ratios should be. Instead, it asks the Department of Labor and Rules to set standards.
Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State Parks is hiring 305 park aides

OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
Kindergarteners, BIOTECH, and the WA Totalitarian State

Why is the BIOTECH industry talking about Kindergarteners? And what bills filed in WA State pave the way for a totalitarianism state?. Karl Kanthak explains industry motivation behind their continued mass-marketing of “Kindergarten vaccination rates are falling!”; and an assortment of alarming bills filed in WA lay the foundation for a dependent, disarmed, censored, and surveilled population.
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
Hilary Franz Has Her Eye on Public Lands—and Beyond

The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.
Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption

OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
