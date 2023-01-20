ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 The Hawk

Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return

Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Cookie Lovers Unite! Girl Scout Cookies Return February 3rd

It's time for you to break those New Year's Resolutions! Girl Scout Cookies go on sale Friday, February 3rd in Montana and Wyoming!. This year, they will be offering ten different varieties of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, as well as new additions like Lemonades and Toast-Yay. Additionally, the new Raspberry Rally will be available for direct shipment online only starting February 10.
BILLINGS, MT
franchising.com

Regenerative Medicine Clinic Opens in Billings

QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. January 23, 2023 // Franchising.com // BILLINGS, Mont. - QC Kinetix is opening in Billings and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Southern Montana. Brad Staples, Bryan Searle, Michael Matthews, and Trevor Langston are the owners...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Speakers for 2023 TEDxBillings announced

BILLINGS, Mont. - The speaker line-up for TEDxBillings in October has been announced. The event will be held Oct. 7 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at The Babcock and local voices along with TED Talks videos will be featured under the theme: Moving Mountains. The following is the line-up...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Volunteers Needed to Survey Billing Homeless Population

Wondering About Transients and Displaced People in Billings. I don't know if you've ever wondered how and why people are displaced from their homes when we see them carting around their belongings in downtown Billings. I know I do. Like, what happened in your life that lead you to be in this position?
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Record number of handguns found in Montana airport carry-ons

Montana breaks a record nationally and statewide for firearm discoveries in airport carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. In 2022, the greatest number of firearms were found at Billings Logan International airport with TSA officers finding a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. Every one was discovered in routine X-ray screenings.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale

Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit

There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Top 10 Things Billings Said About Chick-fil-A on Opening Day

Can you believe it? The day is finally here! The community of Billings can finally get their mitts on "The Lord's Chicken"!. Back at MetraPark, when Chick-fil-A welcomed everyone to try a sandwich, I'll say I enjoyed it. For fast-food chicken, it was pretty spot on. Great price (free) too! Has that changed now that they are under pressure and serving hundreds a day? Or did the community at large say "yeah, right" and skip by the big day?
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy