Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return
Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
Billings Man Wonders if Butte Will Give Up the Number One Spot
When it comes to Montana, Butte-Silver Bow is number one. The number one county when it comes to Montana plates is Silver Bow. Would they give up the top spot to Billings and Yellowstone County? (Not without a fight, of course) That was the question raised by one of our...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings Cookie Lovers Unite! Girl Scout Cookies Return February 3rd
It's time for you to break those New Year's Resolutions! Girl Scout Cookies go on sale Friday, February 3rd in Montana and Wyoming!. This year, they will be offering ten different varieties of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, as well as new additions like Lemonades and Toast-Yay. Additionally, the new Raspberry Rally will be available for direct shipment online only starting February 10.
franchising.com
Regenerative Medicine Clinic Opens in Billings
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. January 23, 2023 // Franchising.com // BILLINGS, Mont. - QC Kinetix is opening in Billings and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Southern Montana. Brad Staples, Bryan Searle, Michael Matthews, and Trevor Langston are the owners...
KULR8
Speakers for 2023 TEDxBillings announced
BILLINGS, Mont. - The speaker line-up for TEDxBillings in October has been announced. The event will be held Oct. 7 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at The Babcock and local voices along with TED Talks videos will be featured under the theme: Moving Mountains. The following is the line-up...
Mediation for Yellowstone County Employees Come to an Agreement
Yellowstone County Employees Union have come to an agreement during their mediation with county commissioners. They met with county commissioners on January 18th, 2023 to discuss the options about higher pay. This is all in the wake of Yellowstone County offering higher pay to new employees. The employees that have...
Billings 5th Graders Can Win Cash In This National Poster Contest
The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) have announced that submissions for the National Missing Children's Poster Contest are now open. Money For Art. Fifth graders in Montana can submit their artwork, with the theme "Bringing Our Missing Children Home," to raise awareness about...
NBCMontana
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
Beloved Billings advocate, restauranteur 'Ziggy' Ziegler dies at 89
James 'Ziggy' Ziegler, a pillar of the Billings community for over 40 years, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 89.
Volunteers Needed to Survey Billing Homeless Population
Wondering About Transients and Displaced People in Billings. I don't know if you've ever wondered how and why people are displaced from their homes when we see them carting around their belongings in downtown Billings. I know I do. Like, what happened in your life that lead you to be in this position?
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
yourbigsky.com
Record number of handguns found in Montana airport carry-ons
Montana breaks a record nationally and statewide for firearm discoveries in airport carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. In 2022, the greatest number of firearms were found at Billings Logan International airport with TSA officers finding a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. Every one was discovered in routine X-ray screenings.
yourbigsky.com
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale
Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit
There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
Devastating Fire Vandalism Leaves Billings Artist Without a Car
I get most of my stories from you guys. I listen, and I care about you, so with this platform I try to spread awareness and get help to those who need it. I was tagged in an Instagram post from Katie, owner of Billings ReFill Shoppe about a local artist named Mikaela Rykowski who lost everything in a fire just last week.
montanarightnow.com
Family of farmers in Broadview are optimistic for the future of the agriculture industry
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers face the risk of weather every year, trying to estimate what it could be. "We plan for the future, but it's always unpredictable," said Gary Broyles, a farmer in Broadview. "Weather is always risky. You can be fortunate in a dry year, and happen to be...
City of Laurel building splash park after permanent closing of city pool
The city pool will remain permanently closed. The splash pad will take its place--and will open in June if everything goes to plan--but donations are still needed to make this project possible.
Top 10 Things Billings Said About Chick-fil-A on Opening Day
Can you believe it? The day is finally here! The community of Billings can finally get their mitts on "The Lord's Chicken"!. Back at MetraPark, when Chick-fil-A welcomed everyone to try a sandwich, I'll say I enjoyed it. For fast-food chicken, it was pretty spot on. Great price (free) too! Has that changed now that they are under pressure and serving hundreds a day? Or did the community at large say "yeah, right" and skip by the big day?
KULR8
Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0