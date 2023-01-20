I'm trying to see where it is going to get snow, not an advertisement for a damn park that will be closed in less than 3 years for lack of snow in Texas
I see 2 entire people on here that ACTUALLY READ the article! Everyone else is either making comments about there already having been snow, or the power grid.🤦 Do people read anymore? It's an article about APLINE-X It's a year round ski resort! Indoor snow skiing in hot as hell Texas! I'm not seeing any cowboy skiers jumping on the bandwagon. But, who knows?🤷
read the article..it's talking about that ski resort that's going to open. No snow is coming.
Related
5 of the Most Unexplainable and Bizarre Car Accidents in Texas
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Powerful winter storm expected to deliver snow, rain from Texas to the Northeast as it spins across the US
5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes
The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas
Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!
Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
98.7 Jack FM
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 78