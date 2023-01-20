ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobs

Good news for Costco shoppers in the Kyle area with the news the giant warehouse chain will open its first Costco Wholesale store in Kyle in March. While there are four Costco Wholesale stores in San Antonio and Austin this will be the first in Kyle. The new Costco Wholesale will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and Kohler's Crossing. In addition to the vast number of groceries and consumer goods available in the store there will also be a gas station.
KYLE, TX
LoneStar 92

Egg Inflation Has Sent One Texas Man Into Total Desperation

With eggs reaching sky high pricing...people are getting SERIOUSLY creative in order to afford them. Like this guy in Austin, who posted on social media that he was willing to trade sex for eggs. Yep, you read that right... sex for eggs. Hilariously posted on a Craigslist ad earlier this...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy