NBC Sports
Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers. Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC
How Everton Women are providing some hope for Toffees fanbase
It has been a tough season for Everton fans as their side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League - but there is optimism for the women's team, who are continuing to make strides. Everton's men have now gone 10 games without a win in all competitions and defeat...
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton’s relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday. But Eddie Howe’s team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Gio Reyna scores winner for Dortmund as Haller returns
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna scored the winning goal in his first game since the World Cup and signaled he’s blocking out the controversy surrounding him and the U.S. national team. Reyna came off the bench to decide a thrilling game as Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 4-3...
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
CBS Sports
Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
European roundup: Napoli march on to bring Serie A title dream a step closer
Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win at Salernitana 2-0 as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait for a Serie A title. Napoli controlled much of the game and Victor Osimhen thought he had given them a 35th-minute lead but was ruled offside by VAR.
