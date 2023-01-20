Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers. Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.

2 DAYS AGO