BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
NBC Sports
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to...
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Pierre Ekwah takes swipe at David Moyes while explaining why he joined Sunderland
New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah has been explaining why he choose to join the club.
NBC Sports
USMNT roster: Squad announced for Serbia, Colombia friendlies
United States men’s national team interim coach Anthony Hudson has named his roster for January’s friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. Hudson has been an assistant to Gregg Berhalter and is at the helm as the program sorts out its direction at head coach, as Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal's lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
Danny Ings injures knee on West Ham debut and faces several weeks out
West Ham will have to wait for Danny Ings to display his goalscoring threat after the striker suffered a minor knee injury
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers. Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland focused on permanent deals this month'
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has given more insight into the kind of deals the club want to do before the deadline.
Frank Lampard vows to ‘dig in’ after Everton loss leaves him clinging to job
Frank Lampard vowed to “dig in” after a damaging defeat by West Ham in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table left Everton’s manager clinging to his job. In a potentially significant development Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was at the London Stadium to watch Lampard’s side slip deeper into relegation trouble. Moshiri had not attended an Everton game since October 2021 and he could decide that it is time for a change of manager.
SB Nation
Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process
Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity. “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like...
CBS Sports
Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Oh Hyeon-gyu, Juranovic, Idzes, White, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, with manager Ange Postecoglou ruling out a loan departure for Scotland midfielder David Turnbull. (, subscription required) Union Berlin have made their move for Josip Juranovic and are in the "final stages" of talks to land...
NBC Sports
Everton falls to another bottom-half side as West Ham gets big win
Jarrod Bowen scored a pair of first-half goals and posted a memorable celebration as West Ham beat Everton 2-0 at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Bowen’s partner announced that she is pregnant with twins, and Bowen celebrated his opening goal by putting the ball under his shirt — nothing new — but putting both of his thumbs into his mouth.
