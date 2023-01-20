Sam Smith has shared their “frustration” about the treatment of women at the Brit Awards.The nominations for this year’s ceremony were revealed earlier this month. Since 2022, the Brits have not used gendered categories for their awards, and have instead combined the four male and female awards for UK and international artists into Best Artist and Best International Artist.However, this year’s awards have been widely criticised after no female artists were nominated for Best Artist in 2023.Instead, the accolade will go to Stormzy, Harry Styles, George Ezra, Fred Again or Central Cee.Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns,...

2 DAYS AGO