Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to announce band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022...
Complex
Kali Uchis Shares New Song and Video “I Wish You Roses”
Nearly three years since the release of her last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis returns with her latest single “I Wish You Roses.”. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea. “This song is about being able...
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Beyoncé makes controversial live return at exclusive Dubai concert
Beyoncé has given her first full concert in more than four years, at a luxury resort in Dubai, for an audience of invited influencers and journalists. The US music website Pitchfork originally reported that the musician would perform for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis the Royal hotel on 21 January, and had invited select guests to “a weekend where your dreams become your destination”.
Sam Smith responds to backlash over male-dominated Brits Best Artist category
Sam Smith has shared their “frustration” about the treatment of women at the Brit Awards.The nominations for this year’s ceremony were revealed earlier this month. Since 2022, the Brits have not used gendered categories for their awards, and have instead combined the four male and female awards for UK and international artists into Best Artist and Best International Artist.However, this year’s awards have been widely criticised after no female artists were nominated for Best Artist in 2023.Instead, the accolade will go to Stormzy, Harry Styles, George Ezra, Fred Again or Central Cee.Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns,...
From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023
When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
Essence
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Is A Tribute to The Artist As A Moses Of Rock ‘n’Roll
The Sundance premiere of Lisa Cortés’ documentary depicts a man whose identity as queer couldn't be divorced from his music and how he performed that music as a pioneer of the rock ‘n’ roll genre. In Lisa Cortés’ profound portrayal of Little Richard, born Richard Wayne...
Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets to headline 2023 Cruel World festival
The new wave and goth-rock fest, set to take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, will also feature Echo and the Bunnymen, Human League and Billy Idol.
The FADER
Kali Uchis announces new album, 2023 tour dates
Kali Uchis has confirmed details of a new English language album and North American tour. Uchis will release Red Moon In Venus with her tour dates starting the following month. Scroll down to see her full schedule. “Love is the message,” Uchis says in a statement. “Red Moon In Venus...
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
Madonna Set for 40th Anniversary Tour in 2023
Madonna is reportedly planning a 40th anniversary tour, which will kick off in late 2023. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, Madonna will perform music from her entire catalog of 14 albums, from Madonna in 1983 through her most recent release, Madame X, in 2019 on the tour, in addition to pulling from her 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s.
Delta Goodrem announces European tour including dates in London, Dublin, Paris
Delta Goodrem has announced a new European tour, just hours after she confirmed several Australian dates to mark the 20th anniversary of her album Innocent Eyes
Popculture
Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38
TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
