January 23, 2023 – If you put on a few pounds during the holidays on top of weight gained during the pandemic lockdown, you’re not alone. According to the Florida Department of Health, 64% of Florida adults are now obese or overweight. By 2030, that figure is expected to balloon to 70% with consequences far more serious than coping with tight-fitting clothing.

