Doctors and Dieticians Share Five Simple Reminders for Those Who Added Holiday Weight on Top of Pandemic Pounds
January 23, 2023 – If you put on a few pounds during the holidays on top of weight gained during the pandemic lockdown, you’re not alone. According to the Florida Department of Health, 64% of Florida adults are now obese or overweight. By 2030, that figure is expected to balloon to 70% with consequences far more serious than coping with tight-fitting clothing.
Tampa General Hospital and Hillsborough County Partner for TGH Mobile Care to You Program
The TGH Mobile Care to You program delivers on-site health care services to Tampa Bay area communities and employers with support from Hillsborough County. January 20, 2023 –Tampa General Hospital’s (TGH) partnership with Hillsborough County to provide direct, on-site health care services to surrounding Tampa Bay communities and employers will soon be rolling onto area streets through two new mobile health units.
