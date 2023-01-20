ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Classified records found at Mike Pence’s home in Indiana

Documents with classified markings were found last week at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, according to multiple reports. Greg Jacob, an attorney for Pence, said in a letter to the National Archives that the discovery appeared to include “a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration,” according to The Associated Press.
INDIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide

WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States.  A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would deny abortion medication even in states where abortion is legal and affect millions of individuals’ reproductive rights decisions. The legal fight is...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy