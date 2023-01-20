Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs historic school choice bill: 'We will fund students not systems'
Gov. Kim Reynolds just signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, becoming the second state to pass a school choice measure that expands to every student in the state.
Classified records found at Mike Pence’s home in Indiana
Documents with classified markings were found last week at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, according to multiple reports. Greg Jacob, an attorney for Pence, said in a letter to the National Archives that the discovery appeared to include “a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration,” according to The Associated Press.
Talks of Critical Race Theory bans have taken schools backwards, state rep says
Critical Race Theory is the target of Republican education bills this session. Claiming CRT is divisive, some legislators want to ban it. Democratic rep and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, Marlene Terry, makes the case for CRT.
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would deny abortion medication even in states where abortion is legal and affect millions of individuals’ reproductive rights decisions. The legal fight is...
Comments / 0