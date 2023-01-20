Documents with classified markings were found last week at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, according to multiple reports. Greg Jacob, an attorney for Pence, said in a letter to the National Archives that the discovery appeared to include “a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration,” according to The Associated Press.

