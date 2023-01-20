Sitting on a chair in the middle of a crowded gym, Hopi woman Pershlie Ami talked softly into the microphone to share her experience about going to Phoenix Indian School when she was a kid. “I don’t speak my language, I don’t know my culture as well as I would like to, and that was […] The post Survivors, descendants of federal Indian boarding schools share experiences appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO