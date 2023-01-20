Read full article on original website
News Channel 34
Chenango Valley picks up Class B win over Lansing at home
HIGHLIGHTS (Girls Basketball): Chenango Valley beat Lansing 36-23.
Warriors take down Black Knights in Class B battle
HIGHLIGHTS (Boys Basketball): Chenango Valley beat Windsor 70-31.
Hamilton falls to No. 1 West Catholic in first-place showdown
HAMILTON - The Hamilton girls basketball team knew it was going to take an outstanding performance in order to beat OK Blue foe and perennial frontrunner West Catholic. The Hawkeyes were able to keep things close for the first five minutes of the game, but the Falcons eventually showed why they are the...
