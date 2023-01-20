Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Iowa community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
Hundreds of cars lined up around the block in the Des Moines area Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started last year. This time...
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
Former “County Home Farmland” of Cass County brings $13,100 an acre: Pasture, $6,200
(Atlantic) A Piece of Cass County history went for sale on Saturday morning in an auction in the courtroom at the Cass County Courthouse. The property was known as the Cass County Home, dating back to the late 1800s. The property consisted of 117.73 acres of cropland with a CSR2 of 79.1, 34.43 acres of pasture land, and the former County Care Facility. Dennis “Leroy” Phillips, Broker/Auctioneer of Property Connection Real State and Auction conducted the live auction.
kmaland.com
Creston leads after Day 1, Shenandoah puts three into semifinals at 68th John J. Harris Invitational
(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational. The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Deborah Meyers Obituary
Deborah Linn Meyers, age 63, of Anita, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak, IA. From the age of 3, Deb was in a home in Glenwood, IA, where she received the best care. Recently she was moved to Red Oak, IA, where they continued to take care of Deb until her passing.
Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees
Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident
(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
Red Oak Police Arrest Council Bluffs Man on Shelby County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police Department arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III of Council Bluffs in the 700 block of E. Market Street on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd-degree theft. Officers transported Pierce to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000.00 bond while waiting to be transported to Shelby County.
1380kcim.com
Trial For Carroll Woman Charged With Felony Theft Set For Feb. 14
A Carroll woman accused of stealing over $ 3,000 worth of goods from a vehicle in Des Moines is scheduled for trial next month. According to Carroll County District Court records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez is charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges nearly $3,200 in reportedly stolen items were located at her home. Police tracked the missing items using a GPS device included in the stolen materials. Sanchez pled not guilty to the charge in November and had previously waived her right to a speedy trial. However, she withdrew that waiver, and a judge signed an order scheduling her jury trial to begin Feb. 14. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
kmaland.com
Bellevue woman booked for driving while barred
(Red Oak) -- A Bellevue woman is in custody following her arrest in Montgomery County early Friday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jill Alicia Palmer was arrested shortly before 3:15 a.m. for driving while barred. Authorities say Palmer's arrest comes after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and A Avenue.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and a report of a lost shotgun. Creston Police on Friday arrested 40-year-old Jacob Jeffrey Fry, homeless, at 317 Jarvis Street on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant for Possession of Products Intended for Manufacturing any Controlled Substance. Police transported Fry to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
KCCI.com
Fire investigation underway in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a commercial building on North 10th Street in Waukee. There were multiple emergency vehicles outside the Quad/Graphics building Friday night, but there were no flames visible from the outside. The Waukee Fire Department confirms to KCCI the fire originated in...
KCCI.com
Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Iowa State Patrol: Driver killed in crash after running stop sign in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Audubon man is dead after crashing into a semi-truck Friday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 34-year-old...
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
