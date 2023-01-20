ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former “County Home Farmland” of Cass County brings $13,100 an acre: Pasture, $6,200

(Atlantic) A Piece of Cass County history went for sale on Saturday morning in an auction in the courtroom at the Cass County Courthouse. The property was known as the Cass County Home, dating back to the late 1800s. The property consisted of 117.73 acres of cropland with a CSR2 of 79.1, 34.43 acres of pasture land, and the former County Care Facility. Dennis “Leroy” Phillips, Broker/Auctioneer of Property Connection Real State and Auction conducted the live auction.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Deborah Meyers Obituary

Deborah Linn Meyers, age 63, of Anita, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak, IA. From the age of 3, Deb was in a home in Glenwood, IA, where she received the best care. Recently she was moved to Red Oak, IA, where they continued to take care of Deb until her passing.
ANITA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees

Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

CB man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident

(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Trial For Carroll Woman Charged With Felony Theft Set For Feb. 14

A Carroll woman accused of stealing over $ 3,000 worth of goods from a vehicle in Des Moines is scheduled for trial next month. According to Carroll County District Court records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez is charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges nearly $3,200 in reportedly stolen items were located at her home. Police tracked the missing items using a GPS device included in the stolen materials. Sanchez pled not guilty to the charge in November and had previously waived her right to a speedy trial. However, she withdrew that waiver, and a judge signed an order scheduling her jury trial to begin Feb. 14. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
CARROLL, IA
kmaland.com

Bellevue woman booked for driving while barred

(Red Oak) -- A Bellevue woman is in custody following her arrest in Montgomery County early Friday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jill Alicia Palmer was arrested shortly before 3:15 a.m. for driving while barred. Authorities say Palmer's arrest comes after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and A Avenue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and a report of a lost shotgun. Creston Police on Friday arrested 40-year-old Jacob Jeffrey Fry, homeless, at 317 Jarvis Street on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant for Possession of Products Intended for Manufacturing any Controlled Substance. Police transported Fry to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Fire investigation underway in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a commercial building on North 10th Street in Waukee. There were multiple emergency vehicles outside the Quad/Graphics building Friday night, but there were no flames visible from the outside. The Waukee Fire Department confirms to KCCI the fire originated in...
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
DES MOINES, IA

