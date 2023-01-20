Obituary – Mary Catherine Rhodes

Mary Catherine, ‘Mina’ Rhodes, 75, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, John Warren Sedwick; mother, Catherine Adele Sutherland; and husband, Kenneth Jerome Rhodes, ‘Jerry’. She is survived by son, Brian Rhodes; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Rhodes (Glen Allen); daughter, Jennifer Perkins; son-in law, Jamie Perkins (Indianapolis); grandchildren, Brenden Perkins, Julia Rhodes, Sara Rhodes, John Rhodes; brother John Sedwick. With Mary’s father a Commander in the Navy and her husband an officer in the Army, she moved around quite a bit. She has lived in California, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, Kansas, Alabama, and Madrid, Spain. She worked for Boeing, Genworth, was a flight attendant for TWA, and was a travel agent. We would like to give special appreciation to Mary’s neighborhood friends who she would refer to as the ‘Manorettes’. She enjoyed lunch with her friends, knitting, spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Brandi. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 with a reception immediately following at Christ Church Episcopal located at 5000 Pouncey Tract Road., Glen Allen, Virginia 23059. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Christ Church Episcopal, Glen Allen, Virginia, in memory of Mary Rhodes.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.