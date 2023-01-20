ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Obituary – Sheldon Shapiro

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

Friends and family marked the passing of Shelly Shapiro in the early morning of January 15 at the age of 95. He was a resident of the Cedarfield Community of Henrico for the past four years and a Richmond native since 1951.

Born in the Bronx, in the shadow of his beloved Yankee Stadium, Shelly entered the U.S. Army at the close of hostilities in World War II in Europe, where he managed the schedules of an Army band once led by the legendary Glenn Miller. After an early discharge, he moved to Richmond, and by 1951 was employed by the Wards Corporation, which was renamed Circuit City in 1978.

In 1981 Shelly assumed responsibility for purchasing and marketing major appliances for the corporation in a diversification effort that continued until his retirement in January 1994.

As an accomplished corporate leader, Shelly then joined a nationwide mentoring effort for aspiring businessmen, the Service Corps of Retired Executives, known as SCORE. He was chairman of its Richmond branch, and under his leadership, the Richmond Chapter was named “Chapter of the Year” in 2004.

Shelly enjoyed all things music, crossword puzzles, the Yankees, and playing bridge.

Shelly married Thelma Rosenzweig in 1949 and joined her efforts in fund-raising for the Medical College of Virginia for ten years after his retirement. Thelma passed on in 2006 after 57 years of marriage to Shelly.

Devoted to his family, past and present, Shelly is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Shirley; son, Steve Shapiro; daughters, Carol Healey (partner, Steve Miller), Andi Butler (husband, Mike); grandson, Matthew Shapiro; granddaughter, Ashley Butler; and Shirley’s children and grandchildren.

The family expresses its gratitude to members of the health care staff of Cedarfield for their loving care of Shelly in his final days.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Services, 6718 Patterson Ave Richmond, VA 23226.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

2016 Staples Mill Road, will host its January Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two exhibitions will be featured: the January All-Media Juried Show and Celebrating Black History Month Through Art (an exhibition for African American artists). Admission is free and open to the public. For details, call (804) 278-8950 or visit crossroadsartcenter.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico teen earns top Virginia 4-H award

Nikhita Saravanan, a seven-year member of 4-H, was among four teens from Virginia honored at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. Saravanan and the three others earned Virginia 4‑H Youth in Action Program awards, which recognize four young leaders with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 25, 2023

Henrico supervisors vote on a controversial development in Varina; the county plans to erect solar panels at a closed landfill; the Henrico County Sports and Event Center is now under roof; Henrico will receive its first payment from Virginia’s settlement with a generic opioid manufacturer. Our coverage is free...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Eastern Henrico DMV to reopen Jan. 30

The East Henrico DMV Customer Service Center will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers Monday, Jan. 30. The office, located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, has been closed since early this month for an interior renovation. Improvements to the office include a new countertop design to improve employee efficiency and customer flow and new paint.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Jan. 23, 2023

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Sunrise Construction Company, LLC – leased 111,198 SF at 7400 Impala Drive (David Williams and Chip Louthan represented the landlord); Beauty Systems Group, LLC – renewed its lease of 2,500 SF at 3415 Old Parham Road (Michael Morris represented the landlord); Mpower Career Training LLC d/b/a M|Power Education – leased 1,607 SF at 5300 Hickory Park Drive (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the tenant); Whole Heart Space, LLC – leased 1,856 SF at 9726 Gayton Road (Thomas Lynde and Ryan Fanelli represented the tenant); Humble Haven Yoga, LLC – leased 3,178 SF at 6976 and 6980 Forest Avenue (Ryan Fanelli represented the tenant); River Road Psychiatry, LLC – leased 588 SF at 5101 Monument Avenue (Tucker Dowdy and Jamie Galanti represented the landlord).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Jan. 17, 2023

And Kareem Hargrove of Henrico were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher. ***. The following local students were named to the fall 2022...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to receive first payment from opioid manufacturer as part of settlement

Henrico County soon will receive just more than $46,000 as part of the first payment from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt to Virginia, which the state will receive this week. The company’s initial $3.488 million payment will be divided three ways, with the state receiving just more than $523,000, the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority receiving $1.918 million, and localities splitting just more than $1 million.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico teen enters guilty pleas in Bremer killing

A 16-year-old Henrico boy Monday entered guilty pleas in a murder that shocked the region and nation in early 2021. In Henrico Circuit Court, Dylan A. Williams admitted to firing the nine shots that killed 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood near Godwin High School on the afternoon of March 26, 2021. In addition to that first-degree murder charge, Williams also entered a guilty plea in the attempted murder of Bremer’s friend, who was walking with her at the time of the shooting.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Holman MS student detained with gun

An anonymous tip led a Henrico Police officer and a Holman Middle School administrator to a student with a gun at the school Friday morning. The two were responding to the tip and confronted the male student, who became uncooperative and struggled with them, prompting the officer to call for assistance. The student was subdued and taken into custody, and officers located the weapon in his personal belongings, according to police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Thornton, Nelson to lead Henrico Board of Supervisors

Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton will chair the Henrico Board of Supervisors for the sixth time in his 28th year on the board, after being selected unanimously by fellow members Jan. 10. Thornton will succeed Tuckahoe District Supervisor Pat O’Bannon, who just concluded her sixth term as chair and with whom Thornton joined the board in 1996. The two are the board’s longest-tenured members.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events planned in Henrico

Two events in Henrico honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held on the holiday that bears his name Monday, Jan. 16. The Henrico Ministers’ Conference and Vicinity will hold its 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemoration program at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Glen Allen at 9 a.m. with guest speaker Roderick C. Young (United States District Judge, Eastern District of Virginia) as guest speaker. Young is a graduate of Henrico High School.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico County Sports and Event Center now under roof

Construction of the Henrico County Sports and Event Center at Virginia Center is progressing on schedule, and the facility now is under roof. Officials are planning a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in September, before they spend several weeks familiarizing themselves with it. Some local or regional events are likely to take place before the end of the year, according to officials with the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, which is charged with overseeing the center. Soon, the SEA will begin receiving bids from companies interested in managing the day-to-day operations of the facility.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services earns top accreditation for 8th time

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services has earned an additional three-year accreditation — the highest-possible endorsement — from CARF International, following a comprehensive review of its programs and services. It is HAMHDS’ eighth consecutive three-year accreditation from CARF, which confirms conformance to more than 2,100 professional standards...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy