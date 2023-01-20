Obituary – Russell Glen Warren

Russell Glen Warren moved from this exciting life to the next adventure on January 17, 2023 at the young age of 80. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. Anyone who knew him would say he lived his almost 81 years to the fullest by his favorite slogan, Carpe Diem, or Seize the Day. To share his philosophy with others, Carpe Diem became the title of a book he wrote in 1996 to guide college students in active learning.

Russ seized the day from an early age in Richmond, graduating from Douglas Freeman High School and receiving an economics degree from the University of Richmond in 1964. It was there that he emerged a leader. He joined the debate team and was elected captain. He went to the School of Business Administration and was elected senior class president. He was a co-founder and president of the Herman P. Thomas Economics Society. He joined Army ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) and was named an outstanding cadet. The UR chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa leadership society elected him to membership. On his first day at the University of Richmond he met his life long friend Jerry Becker. They were on the debate team together and remained close friends for 63 years.

Russ earned the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in economics at Tulane University in New Orleans where he lived in the French Quarter and established New Orleans as one of his favorite towns. Just a year ago, he visited New Orleans once again to see Elton John on his final tour.

After serving his country as an Army captain at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, Dr. Warren returned to the University of Richmond to teach economics. There he began his practice of identifying students he would mentor and who would become his friends in later life. UR President E. Bruce Heilman quickly recognized Russ’s leadership skills and moved him into administrative positions, first as Dean of Richmond College and later as Acting Provost of the University. Russ Warren is believed to be the only person in UR history to have been a student, a professor, a dean and acting provost.

Dr. Warren later accepted the position of Vice-President of Academic Affairs at Montevallo University in Alabama and served there from 1978 to 1984. While at Montevallo, he transformed the academic program and focused on creating a great environment for students, which was a consistent mission throughout his career as an academic administrator.

In 1984, he was appointed Vice-President of Academic Affairs at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA. He served in this role for 6 years and was asked to be acting President of JMU from 1986 to 1987. In the Fall of 1988, while teaching a freshman economics class at JMU, Dr. Warren met John Hinshaw, whom he began to mentor and who became a close friend for 35 years. Russ and John traveled to many places over the years, most recently to the Concours d’Elegance (Gathering of Classic Cars) in Pebble Beach, CA last August.

Dr. Warren became President of Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville in 1990, where he was instrumental in leading its renaming as Truman State University after President Harry Truman. Following a five-year term as president, he retired in 1995 to teach at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, TX, with Lynn Gillette, who is another of his mentees and a long-time friend. He later became Provost at Mercer University, Provost of Florida Southern University in Lakeland, FL, and finally, Provost of Norte Dame Women’s University near Baltimore, MD. At each of these universities, he made a huge difference in their academic, operational and student-focused programs.

Dr. Warren is best known for his mentoring of hundreds of students over his many years of teaching and academic administration. His strength, leadership, insight and friendship also had an impact on his contemporaries and he unknowingly mentored and influenced many of them as well. The list of mentees is long, but if you are reading this today, you were likely positively impacted by Russ.

Russ Warren loved the beach and owned two homes on Kiawah Island, SC, from 1990 to 2017. He served as President of the Kiawah Island Community Association from 2007 to 2009. While in Kiawah, he met a neighbor, Keller Staubes, in 2008, and formed a 15-year friendship that spanned a love for Kiawah, cars, and other adventures. He and Keller owned a 2013 Porsche 911, which was lots of fun!

He spent the last five years in Richmond, VA, at Cedarfield Retirement Community, which was a caring environment with great support from the community and friends.

Russ was a lover of amazing automobiles and owned more than 30 cars during his life, including several Corvettes. His favorite was the 1941 Lincoln Continental convertible, which he enjoyed for the past six years (a 75th birthday present from friends). As he liked to say, “It is nice to have something older than you around the house.” He did many cross-country trips in various cars, including a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL and a new 2017 Tesla Model S P100D, supercharging along the way.

Russ’s favorite song was “My Way” by Frank Sinatra and he certainly lived that song every day doing things his way. Russ’s way made a huge difference in the life of everyone who knew him.

Russ is survived by many friends and loved ones who will remember him in a ceremony at the Trader Funeral Home in Dover, DE, at 10am on Saturday, January 21st, a graveside ceremony will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, also in Dover, where he will be interred next to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Warren. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Salvation Army of Charleston, SC, his favorite charity.

