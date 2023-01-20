Obituary – Mary Ada White Wooten Joyner

Mary Ada White Wooten Joyner, passed away January 11th, 2023. She was born September 17, 1930 near Colerain, North Carolina, to Richard Carson and Lossie Dunn White.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lossie White; her first husband, Charles Wooten; two baby sons; siblings, Etta, Ethel, Virginia, Lenora, Luther, Ruth and Rachael; and grandson, Sean France.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Eugene Hunter Joyner; sister, Grace Robinson; daughters, Pamela White (Johnny), Sherry Herrell, Ramona Browning (Frank), son Russell (Maureen), 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mary grew up on the family farm, where she learned to love working the earth, and bearing bountiful fruits, vegetables and flowers. Her vast knowledge of horticulture was frequently consulted by family, friends and neighbors. She always kept the family freezer stocked and freely shared the bounty of her harvest. Her vegetable garden, rosebushes and flowers became a landmark. When trying to tell someone where you lived, we’d say we live on the corner with the big garden and flowers in the yard. They would always reply, “I know exactly where you live.”

Mary moved to Richmond with her first husband, Charles Wooten, in 1950. She became a young widow when Mr. Wooten passed away from cancer in 1957.

In 1959, her sister, Ruth, introduced her to a man from a neighboring community in North Carolina. Eugene and Mary fell in love, got married and have been constant companions ever since, still residing in the home they purchased together in 1960.

Mary worked for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company, serving there 30 years until her retirement. Retirement let her blossom even more with her handywork. Mary loved to work with her hands. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, and cooking. Her children and grandchildren always looked forward to meals consisting of Grandma’s food and sweet tea.

Mary was certainly a loving and giving woman. Thousands of babies delivered at St. Mary’s Hospital were sent home with a cap crocheted by Mary Joyner. At Christmas time, she would make large Christmas stockings with matching red and white crocheted hats for the babies to be presented to their moms and dads when they went home. Countless others received blankets, sweaters or other beautifully colored garments carefully crafted from her skillful hands. She earned numerous competitive ribbons for the crafts submitted through the years at the Virginia State Fair.

Mary was also very active in her church (Skipwith Baptist), from helping in the nursery to repairing clothes being given to the needy, sewing robes for the choir and even costumes for the children’s plays. Mary blessed all, with the gifts God had given her.

A memorial service will be held at Skipwith Baptist Church, 1900 Skipwith Road, Henrico, VA 23229 on Sunday, January 22 at 3:00 PM. A time of visitation will precede the memorial between 2:00 – 3:00 PM.

A private burial will be held for the immediate family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Skipwith Baptist Church.

