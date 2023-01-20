Obituary – Ernest Joseph Ippolito Jr.

Ippolito, Ernest Joseph “Ernie”, Jr., 85, of Lakeside, passed away with his daughter and son-in-law by his side at Vitality Assisted Living West End, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, after a challenging journey resulting from COVID. Ernie was born on March 19, 1937 in Portsmouth, Va. to Ernest Joseph Ippolito, Sr. and Nancy Pauline Lao. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Josephine Ippolito DeMatteo and Nancy Ippolito Roacher. Ernie was married to Carolyn Chesbro Ippolito for 35 years until her death in 2016; Eleanor Locke Ippolito for 10 years until her death in 1978, deeply devoted to both. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Chesbro Moore and son-in-Law, Billy Lee Moore; brother, Dominick Ippolito; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He shared an unbreakable bond with his brother and was very close with his niece, Billie Lou DeMatteo Thomas. He loved his family dearly, and cherished annual reunion vacations to Myrtle Beach and Brosnan Forest. He worked as a security guard for the Virginia Museum and as a shoe salesman, both giving him much joy in his life being around people. He was a member of the Weinstein JCC Grand Tones and loved to dance and sing, especially “Hello Dolly”. He is on heaven’s dance floor celebrating eternity. Ernie was such a kind and humble man and always said “It costs you nothing to be nice to someone”. A young girl, age 11, couldn’t have asked for a better father to be a part of her life for 42 years. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Our deepest gratitude to Vitality Assisted Living and At Home Care Hospice for their devotion to Ernie during the end of his journey, Autumn Care Rehab, St. Mary’s Hospital, Beth Sholom Home, Henrico Doctors’ Parham Rehab and Forest Hospital. Ernie was very grateful to Dr. Robert Knape and his staff with the Virginia Eye Institute. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico, Va. 23228. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Virginia Voice supporting the visually impaired. The West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.