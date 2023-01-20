ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, VA

Obituary – Ernest Joseph Ippolito Jr.

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

Ippolito, Ernest Joseph “Ernie”, Jr., 85, of Lakeside, passed away with his daughter and son-in-law by his side at Vitality Assisted Living West End, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, after a challenging journey resulting from COVID. Ernie was born on March 19, 1937 in Portsmouth, Va. to Ernest Joseph Ippolito, Sr. and Nancy Pauline Lao. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Josephine Ippolito DeMatteo and Nancy Ippolito Roacher. Ernie was married to Carolyn Chesbro Ippolito for 35 years until her death in 2016; Eleanor Locke Ippolito for 10 years until her death in 1978, deeply devoted to both. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Chesbro Moore and son-in-Law, Billy Lee Moore; brother, Dominick Ippolito; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He shared an unbreakable bond with his brother and was very close with his niece, Billie Lou DeMatteo Thomas. He loved his family dearly, and cherished annual reunion vacations to Myrtle Beach and Brosnan Forest. He worked as a security guard for the Virginia Museum and as a shoe salesman, both giving him much joy in his life being around people. He was a member of the Weinstein JCC Grand Tones and loved to dance and sing, especially “Hello Dolly”. He is on heaven’s dance floor celebrating eternity. Ernie was such a kind and humble man and always said “It costs you nothing to be nice to someone”. A young girl, age 11, couldn’t have asked for a better father to be a part of her life for 42 years. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Our deepest gratitude to Vitality Assisted Living and At Home Care Hospice for their devotion to Ernie during the end of his journey, Autumn Care Rehab, St. Mary’s Hospital, Beth Sholom Home, Henrico Doctors’ Parham Rehab and Forest Hospital. Ernie was very grateful to Dr. Robert Knape and his staff with the Virginia Eye Institute. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico, Va. 23228. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Virginia Voice supporting the visually impaired. The West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico teen earns top Virginia 4-H award

Nikhita Saravanan, a seven-year member of 4-H, was among four teens from Virginia honored at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. Saravanan and the three others earned Virginia 4‑H Youth in Action Program awards, which recognize four young leaders with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Bill to prohibit declawing cats fails in House

Republican delegates killed a bill that would have prohibited the act of declawing cats in Virginia in a 6-4 vote during a House subcommittee meeting on Jan. 18. Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, proposed HB 1382 to prevent the medically unnecessary mutilation of cats. The bill required anyone who performed the procedure to be fined between $500 and $2,5000 depending on the level of violation, which would have been used to fund local animal control facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to receive first payment from opioid manufacturer as part of settlement

Henrico County soon will receive just more than $46,000 as part of the first payment from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt to Virginia, which the state will receive this week. The company’s initial $3.488 million payment will be divided three ways, with the state receiving just more than $523,000, the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority receiving $1.918 million, and localities splitting just more than $1 million.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Book selection, censorship bill advances in House

A key House committee passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would set policies about what books could be offered or banned in public libraries. HB 1448 would require public schools, parents and librarians in Virginia to make recommendations to the General Assembly, the Department of Education and the school boards on adoption of policies for censorship of library materials.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Senate moves forward with Democratic gun-safety bills

A bill that would require safer storage of firearms was one of several gun safety measures Democrats advanced in party-line votes during the Senate Judiciary meeting on Monday. In the wake of the recent shooting of a Newport News teacher by a 6-year-old student, Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, brought forward...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Foster youth in Virginia colleges have nowhere to go during breaks. A bill wants to fix that.

Virginia lawmakers are considering a solution for college and university students who came out of foster care and may not have a place to return during breaks. Del. Anne Tata, R-Virginia Beach, is proposing House Bill 1403 to require higher education institutions in Virginia to provide housing access at no cost to foster students during holiday, spring and summer breaks.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Senate kills Republican efforts to repeal Clean Cars law

For the second year in a row, Republican efforts to repeal a 2021 law requiring Virginia to follow California’s vehicle emissions standards were defeated in the state Senate on Tuesday. Republican senators proposed five bills that would repeal the 2021 Clean Cars law, which requires Virginia’s Air Pollution Control...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

VDOE seeking partners for summer meal program

The Virginia Department of Education is seeking partners to participate in the commonwealth’s Summer Food Service Program to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during months when school is not in session. The department reimburses approved organizations for meals served and for associated administrative costs. In addition,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Plate & Goblet: Tacos in Short Pump, top food trends, food for thought

If tacos are your thing, then get yourself over to Short Pump this week for the opening of Torchy’s Tacos (11120 West Broad Street). An open-to-the-public preview party featuring two free tacos per guest, queso, beer samples, a DJ, and swag giveaways was held Jan. 9, featuring Margaritas for a Cause, with all tips and proceeds from the sale of alcohol donated to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. And on opening day, Jan. 11, the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. received free queso for a year (restrictions apply), granted to each “Taco Junkie” via a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening t-shirt.
SHORT PUMP, VA
Henrico Citizen

Legislators push to strengthen ‘embarrassing’ campaign finance regulations

State lawmakers are continuing to push proposing legislation to strengthen the state’s campaign finance laws, which are considered some of the weakest in the country. HB 1552, proposed by Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, and more than 10 additional legislators, would prohibit candidates from converting contributions to an individual or a campaign for personal use, something that is already law on the federal level and most states. Simon has repeatedly introduced legislation that would further prohibit the personal use of campaign funds since he was first elected in 2014, to no avail.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy