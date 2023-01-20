Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
NASDAQ
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.91%. A...
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ
Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company. In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no...
NASDAQ
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
NASDAQ
Technology Stocks Shine As TSX Rises For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Stocks from real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted impressive gains. The mood in the market was fairly positive amid rising expectations the central banks, including the Federal...
NASDAQ
Comtech Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Comtech (Nasdaq: CMTL) visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the company's 35 years of being listed on Nasdaq. Comtech is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. In honor of the occasion, Ken Peterman, President, CEO and Chairman of Comtech, rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
SNEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.22, changing hands as low as $82.88 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,343,546 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC). This represents 12.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 5,925,203 shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2023: BLDP, BLDP.TO, AQUA, XYL, NE, BKR
Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was easing 0.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was edging up 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate...
NASDAQ
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (Symbol: ESTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.65, changing hands as high as $14.84 per share. Earthstone Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,361,132 shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP). This represents 15.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,234,837 shares and 14.70% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
Increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Viad Corp VVI, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and BGSF, Inc. BGSF to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. About...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,378,311 shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS). This represents 17.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 8,136,361 shares and 18.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
