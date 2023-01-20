Coming to Hulu in February 2023
From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2023.
February 1
- Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1
- Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
- Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B
- 2012 (2009)
- 50/50 (2011)
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
- All The King’s Men (2006)
- Amour (2012)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Bad Reputation (2018)
- Brown Sugar (2002)
- The Cable Guy (1996)
- Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
- Cow on the Run (2021)
- Darkness Falls (2003)
- Date Movie (2006)
- First Daughter (2004)
- Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- The Help (2011)
- How Do You Know (2010)
- How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
- I, Robot (2004)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
- It’S Complicated (2009)
- Just My Luck (2006)
- Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
- Life or Something Like It (2002)
- Madeline (1998)
- Man on Fire (1987)
- Pride (2007)
- Ruby Sparks (2011)
- Safe House (2012)
- Scarface (1983)
- The Secret Scripture (2016)
- Shock and Awe (2017)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Superbad (2007)
- Surrogates (2009)
- Thank You for Smoking (2006)
- The Watch (2011)
- Water for Elephants (2011)
- The Waterboy (1998)
- Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
February 2
- National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
- I’m Totally Fine (2022)
February 3
- Killing County: Complete Docuseries
- Burn (2019)
- Gigi & Nate (2022)
- Haunt (2019)
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
- Jungle (2017)
February 4
- Project Legion (2022)
February 7
- Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere
February 8
- Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
- Are We Done Yet? (2007)
February 9
- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
- A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
- National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere
- National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
- Piggy (2022)
February 10
- Brimstone (2016)
- Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
- The Perfect Weapon (2016)
- Pound of Flesh (2015)
- Something in the Dirt (2021)
- The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)
February 13
- Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere
February 15
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
- Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
- Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
- Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
- A Long Way Down (2014)
- Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
- Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
- Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
- Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
- The Seat Filler (2004)
February 16
- The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
- National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere
February 17
- Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
- Animal Control: Series Premiere
- Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
- All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
- Black November (2012)
- Forsaken (2015)
- Game of Love (2022)
- La Boda De Valentina (2018)
- Rogue Agent (2022)
- Shut In (2015)
February 18
- Hold Your Fire (2021)
February 19
- Slayers (2022)
February 20
- American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
- The Company You Keep: Series Premiere
February 23
- National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
- Snowfall: Final Season Premiere
February 24
- Bruiser (2023)
- 211 (2018)
- A Million Little Pieces (2018)
- Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
- The Reef: Stalked (2022)
- Spin Me Round (2022)
February 26
- Iron Mask (2019)
February 28
- The Book Thief (2013)
