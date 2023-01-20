ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xusr5_0kLY96Dt00

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville.

New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgN6D_0kLY96Dt00
photo from TDOT

Over the next decade, vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the bridge is expected to increase significantly. Six lanes of travel and a striped median will allow for traffic to flow safely, and larger sidewalks will support the many pedestrians who cross the bridge.

TDOT is grateful for the many months of close coordination and communication that yielded this product to better serve Tennesseans. The design is the result of more than 100 individual stakeholder meetings and eight large public meetings between TDOT, Metro Nashville, and the business community.

Substructure and utility work is underway and pre-demolition work is set to begin in February, at which point the bridge will be narrowed to four lanes – two in each direction. A full eight-week closure will be required mid-summer.

The replacement is one of TDOT’s complex projects utilizing the department’s alternative delivery methods. This delivery method allows the department to work hand in hand with contracting partners and stakeholders to refine the design and deliver the best project possible.

Governor Lee’s Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 would give TDOT the ability to deliver more increasingly complex infrastructure solutions in a timely and cost-effective manner.

For more information, visit the project web page. You can see more renderings, construction information as well as the closure detour plan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning of January 24, marking the return to a single terminal at Nashville International Airport.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Beloved Broadway Production of ‘Into the Woods’ to Stop in Nashville

Exclusive, Limited Engagement May 23-28 at TPAC. Tickets on Sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including eight performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on May 23-28.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Betty Wrenne Harris

Betty Wrenne Harris, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, due to the natural progression of Alzheimer’s which she lived with for the past 16 or so years of her life. Betty was born on July 20, 1932, in Nashville, TN to the late Thomas and Aileen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

What’s Next for Exit/In in 2023?

The iconic Nashville music venue Exit/In closed in November 2022 after over 50 years but will reopen this spring and has released its first slate of music shows. The property was purchased by AJ Capital Partners in the summer of 2022. Located at what is often called Rock Block on Elliston Place in Nashville, the venue was previously operated by Chris and Telisha Cobb for the past 18 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Arrest Made in January 5 Shooting at 16th Avenue South and Broadway

The gunman suspected of shooting a woman in the early morning hours of January 5 at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway is now in custody in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding. He will be returned to Nashville soon to face charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago), kidnapping and vandalism.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Metro Business Owners Encouraged to Participate in 2023 Disparity Survey

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County (Metro) encourages local business owners to participate in the 2023 disparity study by completing a brief survey. Results are anonymous and will help determine if there is a significant statistical disparity between the availability of qualified, willing, and able black, brown, and women owned firms and the utilization of such businesses by Metro.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy