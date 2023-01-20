ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom

13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Active investigation following shooting in Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local church was hit by multiple stray bullets following a shooting in Southwest Cape Coral on Saturday evening. “Neighbors thought it was a shooting incident and that someone was killed. But nobody knows for sure the Police aren’t saying,” said Roger Lucas, the pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral, located directly next to the home involved.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Hill

Rep. Greg Steube returns home from hospital after fall from ladder

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) returned home from the hospital on Saturday, after suffering “several serious injuries” in a 25-foot fall from a ladder on his property earlier this week. “I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today,” Steube said in a tweet. “All praise and glory goes to God!…
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
ESTERO, FL
Longboat Observer

'Lots' of development planned at SRQ

As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims

Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community

SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
SARASOTA, FL

