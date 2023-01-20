Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Embracing Our Differences in SarasotaChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom
13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
Florida Rep. Greg Steube released from hospital after falling from ladder at his house
SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was released from the hospital on Saturday and was recovering at home after falling from a ladder. Steube was released from the hospital after he fell about 25 feet off a ladder at his house on Wednesday, according to WTSP.
Florida man dubbed 'pooping perpetrator' sought by police for break-in
Police are looking into a man they say broke into a restaurant, stole items and then defecated on the floor. Fort Myers Police have put photos of the man on social media.
Insurance villages opening in SWFL to help homeowners get paid
Help is on the way for homeowners in Southwest Florida still struggling to collect money from their insurance company after Hurricane Ian. Three insurance villages will be set up across SWFL to help residents get paid. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging people who are struggling to show up.
Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week
Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident on his property and sustained several injuries.
WINKNEWS.com
Man breaks into Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, defecates on the floor
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
Florida man defecates on floor of Joe’s Crab Shack during break-in: police
Fort Myers police are searching for a pooping perpetrator caught on camera breaking into a Joe's Crab Shack on Saturday.
blackchronicle.com
Authorities warn “menace to society” may be hiding out in Southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Alfonzo Churchwell, 72, has been a cocaine and heroin seller for the reason that early 1990’s. He’s been on Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers’ 10 most wished record since final fall. The U.S. Marshalls are searching for Churchwell concerning native and federal drug and...
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
Active investigation following shooting in Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local church was hit by multiple stray bullets following a shooting in Southwest Cape Coral on Saturday evening. “Neighbors thought it was a shooting incident and that someone was killed. But nobody knows for sure the Police aren’t saying,” said Roger Lucas, the pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral, located directly next to the home involved.
Rep. Greg Steube returns home from hospital after fall from ladder
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) returned home from the hospital on Saturday, after suffering “several serious injuries” in a 25-foot fall from a ladder on his property earlier this week. “I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today,” Steube said in a tweet. “All praise and glory goes to God!…
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
businessobserverfl.com
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
Longboat Observer
'Lots' of development planned at SRQ
As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims
Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
Bay News 9
Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community
SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
