KEYT
New 1994 ferry disaster report: No collision, no explosion
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The accident investigation boards of Estonia, Finland and Sweden say there is no indication that there was a collision or an explosion on a ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea 28 years ago in one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters. The boards on Monday didn’t provide new evidence contradicting the 1997 official accident investigation report in to the sinking of the M/S Estonia in heavy seas on Sept. 28, 1994, killing 852 people. The vessel’s sinking has sparked several conspiracy theories, including that it might have collided with a submarine or that it allegedly carried sensitive military cargo. The latest probe was initiated after a 2020 television documentary showed video images of a hole in the ferry’s hull.
Overflow at China dam sweeps away people; 2 dead, 7 missing
BEIJING (AP) — Torrents of water spilling over a river dam in central China have swept away several people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday. Local authorities said seven were still missing Monday, two people died and 10 were rescued. The search was continuing. The water rose rapidly before it overtopped the Sanmenxia dam in Henan province, sweeping away people who had gathered below for photographs. Emergency officials said the incident was under investigation and advised visitors to “pay attention to personal safety during the holiday period.” The dam on the Yellow River was completed in 1960 and has been troubled by sediment buildup. That has caused flooding and complaints about the dam’s design and management.
