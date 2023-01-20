ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?

Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off to spice up last weekend of January

KALAMAZOO, MI — Now in its 18th year, the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off is ready to spice things up yet again on the last Saturday in January. After two years of being held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off will move back inside, taking place at 27 downtown Kalamazoo businesses and restaurants, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
1077 WRKR

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Car travels into body of water near Sprinkle Road

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that drove into a body of water near Sprinkle Road Monday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a small pond in front of a building at 6565 S. Sprinkle Rd. in Portage. Ottawa County: Man who died...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

How Did This Young Holland Man Get 7.2 Million Followers?

This young Holland guy is among the most-watched TikTokers in Michigan. How did he do that?. Jason Fairfield aka @jasonfairfield on TikTok is a 22-year-old Holland, Michigan man that has an astounding 7.2 million followers and 145 million total video likes on TikTok. He's killing the game so hard on TikTok that he's been making a living off of it for a couple of years now. Judging by his social media Fairfield can act, dance, ice skate, and lip sync with the best of them. We asked Jason how he would describe his content and this is what he said,
HOLLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
LANSING, MI
