Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Legends of Allegan County Will Come to Life At New Museum
If you are easily spooked you may want to sit this one out! A new museum coming to Allegan County hopes to bring the area's creepiest urban legends and campfire stories to life come spring time. How many of these tall tales are you familiar with?. Having grown up in...
Even George Takei is Showing His Support for K-Wings Pride Night
If you missed it, Kalamazoo's local hockey team, the Kalamazoo Wings (or as we like to call them, the K-Wings), recently held a themed game night with the message, "Hockey is for everyone." The night, dedicated to Pride, invited fans to come to support the team as they played on...
Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?
Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off to spice up last weekend of January
KALAMAZOO, MI — Now in its 18th year, the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off is ready to spice things up yet again on the last Saturday in January. After two years of being held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off will move back inside, taking place at 27 downtown Kalamazoo businesses and restaurants, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
2 West Michigan Girls Escape Sinking Vehicle, Spend Hours Outside Before Rescue
The will of humans can be extraordinary even during the most tragic situations. Two young girls under 11 spent seven hours outside after climbing out of a sinking vehicle. Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, Michigan, is a very large lake at 1,700 acres. To give you a better description, Lake Macatawa is about six miles long and about 1.2 miles wide.
Holland student expected to be OK after impaling himself with pencil
A Holland Middle School student is expected to make a full recovery after the school says he accidentally impaled himself while running with a pencil in his hand.
'It was unreal': Residents of Green Ridge Apartments speak out on fire
WALKER, Mich. — Michelle Jackson has lived at Green Ridge Apartments for around five years. On Jan. 9, she witnessed tragedy. "It was unreal, just like, you never think of tomorrow, your house is going to burn down," said Jackson. "When everything is gone, what do you grab? I grabbed my cat and nothing else."
WWMT
Car travels into body of water near Sprinkle Road
PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that drove into a body of water near Sprinkle Road Monday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a small pond in front of a building at 6565 S. Sprinkle Rd. in Portage. Ottawa County: Man who died...
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
How Did This Young Holland Man Get 7.2 Million Followers?
This young Holland guy is among the most-watched TikTokers in Michigan. How did he do that?. Jason Fairfield aka @jasonfairfield on TikTok is a 22-year-old Holland, Michigan man that has an astounding 7.2 million followers and 145 million total video likes on TikTok. He's killing the game so hard on TikTok that he's been making a living off of it for a couple of years now. Judging by his social media Fairfield can act, dance, ice skate, and lip sync with the best of them. We asked Jason how he would describe his content and this is what he said,
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Barefoot and drenched, girls held each other for hours before knocking at his front door
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – He saw a little face through his front-door window and knew she needed help. There were actually two girls, barefoot, shivering in wet winter coats. They spent the night outside after climbing through the hatchback of their father’s car that went into Lake Macatawa.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2