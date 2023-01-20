This young Holland guy is among the most-watched TikTokers in Michigan. How did he do that?. Jason Fairfield aka @jasonfairfield on TikTok is a 22-year-old Holland, Michigan man that has an astounding 7.2 million followers and 145 million total video likes on TikTok. He's killing the game so hard on TikTok that he's been making a living off of it for a couple of years now. Judging by his social media Fairfield can act, dance, ice skate, and lip sync with the best of them. We asked Jason how he would describe his content and this is what he said,

HOLLAND, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO