US LBM selling three operating divisions to L&W Supply
ATLANTA — US LBM announced Monday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell three of the company’s operating divisions, Feldman Lumber, Rosen Materials, and Wallboard Supply Company, and their subsidiaries Coastal Roofing Supply, Eastern Wallboard Supply, and Richardson Gypsum, to L&W Supply. L&W Supply is an operating unit of ABC Supply.
Seasonal cooling, cost strains bring housing market closer to ‘normal’
SEATTLE — The housing market continued its return back to earth in December as affordability challenges kept demand in check, the latest Zillow data shows. Falling mortgage rates lowered costs slightly, and a number of key indicators inched closer to seasonal norms during what is typically the slowest time of year.
Fiberon Wildwood composite cladding earns design awards
MAUMEE, OHIO — Fiberon Wildwood composite cladding has earned two design awards: a Good Design Award from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, and a Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products magazine. “These awards validate the commitment we have made to producing beautiful, high-performance building products that...
Building materials price growth slowed 60% in 2022
The National Association of Home Builders reports on its Eye on Housing blog that the producer price index (PPI) for inputs to residential construction less energy (i.e. building materials) rose 8.3% in 2022 (not seasonally adjusted). According to the latest PPI report—less than one-half the increase seen in 2021.
