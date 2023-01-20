Chicago mayor wants tamale vendors to go cashless to prevent robberies, opponent suggests hunting down fleeing suspects ‘like rabbits’

Read full article on original website
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van found in Chicago, but body that was inside not located
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
4 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two...
Armed robbery teams returned Saturday morning, targeting 7 victims from Bucktown to Little Village
Chicago — After taking a few days off, armed robbery crews returned Saturday morning for another crime spree that stretched from Bucktown and Logan Square to Little Village and West Town. Similar waves of armed hold-ups have been reported in the area for weeks. At least seven people were...
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
Congressman asks residents to look out for postal workers amid Chicago violence
There have been robberies and attacks in recent weeks, and, in Milwaukee, a mail carrier was killed.
GoFundMe created for man with special needs critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
CHICAGO — A GoFundMe has been created for a man with special needs who was critically injured after being shot while waiting for a bus in Back of the Yards. Jesus Rega, 21, remains hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in the neuro-ICU. He has undergone head surgery and is scheduled for another in a couple weeks. […]
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
