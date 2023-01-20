PASADENA, Calif. — Get out your hair gel and black rubber bracelets. The Cruel World Festival is returning to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, Modern English and Siouxsie are among the 24 featured acts at the one-day music fest celebrating all things ‘80s.

PASADENA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO