Rock of Ages. The five-time tony award nominated broadway smash hit is taking the stage here in the Duke City bringing to life hits songs from the 80s. Devon Frieder lives in New York and is a professional actor, director, and choreographer. She comes back every winter to direct a show with DFP. Rock of Ages, the five-time Tony Award nominated Broadway smash hit, comes to Albuquerque to start 2023 off with a rockin’ good time. With a score of well-known and loved 80s rock hits like “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Here I Go Again”, “I Wanna Know What Love Is”, and more, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO