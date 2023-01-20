Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Last Chance For Tickets To PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank
This week is the last chance to get tickets for the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank. Join PEEC and the SALA Event Center as they team up to host the Backcountry Film Festival. Watch the films LIVE for the first time in three years at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Pajarito Brewpub and Grill will sell beer and wine before and during the show. Thanks to headline sponsor Century Bank for making this event possible.
Rock of Ages, comes to Albuquerque
Rock of Ages. The five-time tony award nominated broadway smash hit is taking the stage here in the Duke City bringing to life hits songs from the 80s. Devon Frieder lives in New York and is a professional actor, director, and choreographer. She comes back every winter to direct a show with DFP. Rock of Ages, the five-time Tony Award nominated Broadway smash hit, comes to Albuquerque to start 2023 off with a rockin’ good time. With a score of well-known and loved 80s rock hits like “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Here I Go Again”, “I Wanna Know What Love Is”, and more, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip.
Millicent Rogers Museum Miniatures Show Opens Feb. 4
Our Lady of Sorrows, aspen, pine, homemade gesso, natural pigments, straw, beeswax by Felix López. Courtesy/MRM. (Taos Pueblo), Waking Plumes, acrylic on gessoed panel by Ryan Suazo. Courtesy/MRM. MRM News:. The Millicent Rogers Museum in El Prado carries on a long-running tradition with its 21st Annual Miniatures Show &...
Santa Fe food bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot is welcoming the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event this Saturday at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The benefit raises money to support hunger relief for nine counties and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity. It is an opportunity for 19 restaurants to compete and bring […]
CSD Leadership Team Kicks Off Community Tour Jan. 28
The leadership team for the Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) is kicking off a rotating Community Tour over the next six months beginning Jan. 28. Attending a different county facility each month, the leadership team will avail themselves to citizens for one-on-one discussions and questions on various CSD projects and initiatives.
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Obituary: Miriam (Mimi) Lauver Anspach May 27, 1926 – Jan. 14, 2023
MIRIUM (MIMI) LAUVER ANSPACH. Mimi was the fifth of six children born to Orville and Mary Lauver. When she was eleven years old, her father died and Mary raised the six children on her own. Mary believed strongly that girls should go to school and have professional careers. Mimi took...
Food Depot Welcomes Back Souper Bowl Benefit Event
SANTA FE — Saturday, Jan. 28, The Food Depot welcomes the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Established in 1994, the benefit raises necessary funds to support hunger relief for nine counties in northern New Mexico and brings awareness to the issue of food insecurity. The Food Depot’s website offers tickets, $35 general admission, and $10 kids’ tickets (ages 6-12).
St. John’s College Santa Fe Announces Spring Dean’s Lecture And Concert Series
Members of the St. John’s College community gather to hear a Dean’s Lecture. Courtesy/SJC. St. John’s College (SJC) has announced its Dean’s Lecture and Concert Series. Usually on Friday evenings, members of the St. John’s College community head to the Great Hall or auditorium to hear a lecture or concert from visiting scholars, artists, poets or faculty.
LAPS Board To Meet On Zoom Thursday Jan. 26
A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 26, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
Drs. Aimee Price & Erika Bittner Change Practice Location
Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner move practice to 557 Oppenheimer Drive. Courtesy photo. Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner, whom are both Doctors of Oriental Medicine at The Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos have announced that they have changed locations. They are now at 557 Oppenheimer Drive...
Obituary: Mary Virginia Mitchell Little 1923-2023
Mary Little passed peacefully into Heaven on January 14, 2023, two months shy of her 100th birthday. Mary is survived by her son Robert Little, her daughter, Susan Bartholomew (Russell), grandsons Michael Bartholomew (Courtney) and Jacob Bartholomew (Sara), great-granddaughter Ellie, great-grandson Logan, brother Earl Mitchell (Jeanette), and many nieces and nephews.
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird Chicks Snuggle At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird chicks snuggle together in a nest Monday at Bandelier National Monument. Photo by Sally King/NPS.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Grant At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is Dr. Ed Grant at Trinity Urgent Care, LLC, 1460 Trinity Dr. Suite A & B. Locally owned and operated, Trinity Urgent Care opened its doors to the community on Nov. 30, 2015, and provides up-to-date expert evaluation and treatment covering a wide range of minor emergencies, illnesses and injuries. ‘Trinity Urgent Care is an alternative to the long wait or high cost of a visit to a hospital emergency room. If your own primary care provider isn’t available when you need them, we are, 7 days-a-week.’ To learn more, click here. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
33 Best Things to Do in Santa Fe (in 2023)
There are so many fun things to do in Santa Fe, a city with a small-town feel and a huge indigenous influence. The adobe buildings and turquoise jewelry are reasons enough to visit Santa Fe, but there’s more to do in this New Mexico town than just shopping. Table...
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
TUES: N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours, + More
N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Danielle Gurnea said she doesn’t mind the additional hours teaching middle school students in Las Cruces, and if state lawmakers approve additional funds for her public school district to expand extended learning or professional development, she just wants a say in the matter.
