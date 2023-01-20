Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
India Commits to Help Sri Lanka on Debt in Prospective IMF Program
(Reuters) -India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. The island nation of 22 million people has grappled with challenges during the past year ranging from a shortage of...
Yellen says debt standoff risks 'calamity'
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit.
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Says West's Deliveries of New Weapons to Kyiv Will Lead to Global Catastrophe
(Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of...
Feds could exhaust "extraordinary measures" to avoid debt limit by July, report finds
The U.S. Treasury Department could drain emergency resources to cover the federal government's financial obligations by the beginning of July, potentially setting off an unprecedented fiscal crisis if lawmakers fail to lift the nation's debt limit, according to a new report from Wells Fargo. The note, published Thursday by Wells...
US News and World Report
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns Sweden Protests, Cancels Ministers' Meeting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside...
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
US News and World Report
Cuba Begins London Court Battle Over Unpaid Castro-Era Debt
LONDON (Reuters) - Cuba began a high-stakes legal battle in London's High Court on Monday over unpaid Fidel Castro-era government debt now held by one of the communist-run country's creditors. The 8-day case will be closely watched by other creditors who between them have struggled to recoup an estimated $7...
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks
(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut up to 3,200 European Jobs, Union Says, Vowing to Fight
BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead. Rising costs for electric...
UK offers £600m help to try to keep last steel plants going and save jobs
Jeremy Hunt expected to confirm support for British Steel and Tata to employ lower-emissions technology
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 335 of the invasion
German defence group Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND. Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some Nato allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia’s invasion.
Biden dragged for touting gas price drop as Americans struggle to make ends meet: 'What planet are you on?'
President Biden's victory lap on gas falling prices was widely condemned on Twitter after the White House spent months dodging responsibility for the price uptick.
US News and World Report
Americanas' Billionaire Shareholders Say They Were Unaware of Accounting Problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira...
US News and World Report
Venezuela Public Sector Workers March for Better Salaries
CARACAS (Reuters) - Hundreds of public sector workers including teachers, nurses and retired police officers took to the streets in Venezuela on Monday to demand better salaries and pensions at a time when the government of President Nicolas Maduro faces growing inflation. Workers in Venezuela's education and health sectors have...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
BBC
Steel industry needs money soon, union boss warns
Talks involving the UK government and the biggest steelworks about financial support could conclude shortly, according to the Welsh secretary. David TC Davies said the talks to provide subsidies to cut emissions had reached "an interesting stage". It has been reported the UK's biggest steelworks, employing 4,000 in Port Talbot,...
