Kellstrom Aerospace renews commercial aftermarket distribution agreements with AMETEK Aerospace
Kellstrom Aerospace has announced the renewal and expansion of global, exclusive commercial aftermarket distribution agreements with five business units of AMETEK Aerospace & for another five years. Kellstrom Aerospace (CAGE 5AA19), a global commercial aftermarket OEM Distribution leader providing a comprehensive range of aircraft lifecycle solutions, announces the renewal and...
Airbus to deliver 12 A320neo jets to Uzbekistan Airways
The newly ordered A320neo aircraft will join Uzbekistan Airways’ current fleet of 17 Airbus A320 Family aircraft and the choice of the engines for the aircraft will be made at a later stage. Airbus has announced to have received an order for 12 A320neo Family aircraft (eight A320neo and...
Flight one purchases ALISM ALSR20 Simulator
The ALISM ALSR20 flight training device delivered to Flight one is approved by the FAA as a Level 5 FTD and was created especially for PPL and IR training requirements. ALISM has announced that the company has delivered the ALSR20 Simulator to Flight one. The newest simulator produced by ALSIM, the ALSR20, is a perfect duplicate of the Cirrus SR20 aircraft. This flight training device is approved by the FAA as a Level 5 FTD and was created especially for PPL and IR training requirements. The system includes a Garmin GDU 1050A and GFC 700 Autopilot and replicates the interior cockpit and flight deck of the Cirrus SR20. Both a Garmin GCU 479 and a Garmin GMA 350C – All digital Audio Panels are included with the ALSR20. The Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) can also be simulated by the gadget.
