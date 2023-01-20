The ALISM ALSR20 flight training device delivered to Flight one is approved by the FAA as a Level 5 FTD and was created especially for PPL and IR training requirements. ALISM has announced that the company has delivered the ALSR20 Simulator to Flight one. The newest simulator produced by ALSIM, the ALSR20, is a perfect duplicate of the Cirrus SR20 aircraft. This flight training device is approved by the FAA as a Level 5 FTD and was created especially for PPL and IR training requirements. The system includes a Garmin GDU 1050A and GFC 700 Autopilot and replicates the interior cockpit and flight deck of the Cirrus SR20. Both a Garmin GCU 479 and a Garmin GMA 350C – All digital Audio Panels are included with the ALSR20. The Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) can also be simulated by the gadget.

