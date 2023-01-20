ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tewksburycarnation.org

15+ Things To Know This Week In Tewksbury

Rep. Howard hosts spice drive, TPD Junior Police Academy will run for three weeks. The Tewksbury Police Department will run the third annual Jr. Police Academy this summer. This free program is open to incoming 5th to 8th graders who are Tewksbury residents. Due to the tremendous growth and popularity of the program, Chief Columbus is pleased to announce that this year the Jr. Police Academy will run for three weeks: July 17 – 21, July 24 – 29 and July 31 – August 4.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault

BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces

Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester

One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed

Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!
PLYMOUTH, MA

