San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Fishing Fishing Vacation in Bostonhard and smartBoston, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
tewksburycarnation.org
15+ Things To Know This Week In Tewksbury
Rep. Howard hosts spice drive, TPD Junior Police Academy will run for three weeks. The Tewksbury Police Department will run the third annual Jr. Police Academy this summer. This free program is open to incoming 5th to 8th graders who are Tewksbury residents. Due to the tremendous growth and popularity of the program, Chief Columbus is pleased to announce that this year the Jr. Police Academy will run for three weeks: July 17 – 21, July 24 – 29 and July 31 – August 4.
WCVB
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault
BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
State Rep. Gentile Files 39 Bills, Including One For Same Day Voter Registration
BOSTON – State Representative Carmine Gentile announced today that he has filed 39 bills for the 193rd Session of the Massachusetts legislature. These pieces of legislation focus on a wide range of issues important to the residents of the 13th Middlesex District and the Commonwealth. “I am committed to...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
hot969boston.com
10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces
Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Boston Woman Claims $1 Million Mega Millions Prize From Mass State Lottery
A Boston woman has claimed her $1 million prize she won from playing one of the biggest games in the Massachusetts State Lottery, officials said.Davena Allen, of Dorchester, won the Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket matched the winning numbers during the game's…
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
Methuen Police Arrest Barricaded Person; Identity Protected by Legislature’s Secrecy Law
An unnamed person, protected by the state legislature’s 2014 secrecy law, who was barricaded with, what police said, was “live” ammunition inside a Methuen home was arrested by Methuen police Sunday night. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said “the individual was taken into custody without incident...
Wilmington Apple
Flatbread Company To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Family On February 9
BEDFORD, MA — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4pm to 9pm, the Flatbread Company in Bedford (213 Burlington Road) is holding a fundraiser for the Strangies, a Wilmington family of six. A little over one year ago, the family’s youngest son was born very prematurely (at 22 weeks...
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!
