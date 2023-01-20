Ciara, Michelle Obama Take Shots from ‘Monster’ Rapper Future in New Song

It’s been almost a decade since trap rapper Future and R&B singer Ciara went their separate ways after a brief relationship that resulted in a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, but it appears the Monster star can’t seem to keep his ex’s name out of his mouth.

Even more salacious is him suggesting he would engage in sexual relations with former First Lady Michelle Obama, who he refers to as a “cougar” in the same song.

On a new song featuring Lil Durk called Mad Max, Future raps:

“Soon as I trap out, I go hit the dealer/Soon as I sell out, I go hit the jeweler/You know I hit it, she’s draped in designer/If I get a call from Michelle Obama/F*cking that cougar same age as my mama/F*ck all that bullsh*t go F*ck on Ciara/7 6 deuce when it come out the barrel/ I took a shot at your wife Halle Berry.”

We should also note that the track dropped on Mrs. Obama’s 59th birthday this past Tuesday.

The song quickly went viral with some people on social media having some choice words for the Atlanta-born entertainer.

“Ciara and Future broke up in 2014. it is 2023. stop hyping that f**k n***a up and recommend him a psychiatrist. he’s sick in multiple ways and hella delusional,” one critic on Twitter wrote.

“Future got alll them hoes and still b worried about Ciara .. lol tht should tell y’all sumn but ofcourse y’all will miss the point !!” wrote another.

“Pluto forever taking shots at Ciara lol.”

“Never heard that song before. I think it’s a future song named Obama.. leaked last year. Bro was mad disrespectful “If I get a call from Michelle Obama Fuckin’ this cougar, same age as my momma.”

While Future has been on the prowl since his separation from Ciara, he has been linked to several industry ladies, including Lori Harvey and Larsa Pippen. Meanwhile, Ciara has settled down comfortably with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and shares two children, Sienna and Win.

In a recent Instagram post, Ciara gushed about her husband of seven years.

“I don’t know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other,” the Goodies singer wrote. “I’ve watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all!”

She continued: “Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered! I heard a lot of things people said you’re not, but what I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they’re knocked down, some one who doesn’t stop believing. Someone who embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all. Someone who can’t be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family. All of that you are! You’re always Winning!

I’m so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Proud of the husband, father, and man that you are! Truly grateful to be on the beautiful journey of Greatness with you! I know this season wasn’t exactly how you envisioned and wanted it to be, but I have no doubt The best is ahead! Keep being you #3!”