A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
Oxford Community Center remains closed after shooting
The Oxford Community Center will remain closed indefinitely after a shooting last week where a city worker fired on a 16-year-old after an altercation.
KIMT
School worker shot during teenagers' fight in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
kfgo.com
Suspect in St. Paul Rec Center shooting makes first court appearance
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Bail is set at a half-million dollars for the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center. Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., 26, is charged with second degree attempted murder for shooting a teen boy in the head in the parking lot of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center. According to the criminal complaint, the incident followed a series of altercations involving students from nearby Central High School.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota and Minnesota flags at half-staff to honor California mass shooting victims
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags in North Dakota and Minnesota are flying at half-staff, to honor the lives lost in the Monterey Park, California mass shooting on Saturday. The orders cover flags at all government buildings to fly half staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26th. Both Governors...
fox9.com
NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death
(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager accused of being one of the shooters in the killing of a 19-year-old man inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America in December has been charged via a juvenile petition.
fox9.com
Family asks for prayers as St. Paul teen fights for life after rec center shooting
A teen boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a St. Paul rec center. The suspect in the shooting is a city employee at the rec center, Mayor Melvin Carter said Thursday.
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
Suspect in custody following shooting at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center
A 26-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul sent a teenage boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
willmarradio.com
Woman charged with carjacking a Good Samaritan
(St. Paul, MN) -- A St. Paul woman is facing charges after she allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle, then carjacked a Good Samaritan on I-94. Authorities say 22-year-old Sydney McKellepp led police on a chase Monday in the carjacked vehicle before being taken into custody. She has been charged in Ramsey County with simple robbery, car theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing police. She made her first court appearance yesterday morning.
St. Paul city employee charged with shooting teenager at recreation center on Wednesday
Local authorities shared on Thursday that the suspect in yesterday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center was a city employee in a leadership position.
Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked Samaritan who stopped at crash scene
A 22-year-old St. Paul woman is accused of carjacking a Good Samaritan while he tried to help two people involved in a crash on Monday. Sydney Ann McKellepp allegedly pushed the man and sped off in his SUV on eastbound Interstate 94 at around 11:10 p.m., leading police on a pursuit before her eventual arrest.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
fox9.com
Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
Suspected car thief leads police on a chase through the Twin Cities Thursday
No one was injured despite what police say were many close calls as a suspected car thief led authorities on an erratic, and sometimes wrong-way, chase through the Twin Cities Thursday night.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
