u.today
2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whales Overnight, Here's What Happened
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaching Fundamental Resistance Level, Here's What Might Happen Next
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
u.today
'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
u.today
XRP Flips Cardano (ADA) for Most Traded Among Whales, Here's What Is Going On
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Staggering $422,000,000 of Shiba Inu in Less Than One Week: On-Chain Data
New data reveals that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a week. According to whale-surveying platform WhaleStats, the top 1,000 ETH whales have gobbled up $422 million worth of the meme asset since January 17th.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns
Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies for January 21 2023; Bitcoin Hits $22K
This week of January is ending on a very good be aware as Bitcoin hits the $22K mark in the present day as per our record of prime 10 Cryptocurrencies for January 21 2023. BTC is reportedly up 33% this 12 months. The highest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is at present...
u.today
Solana (SOL) Hits 4x in Open Interest, Here's Why It Might End Ugly
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30,000, Top Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k level, many crypto analysts have begun projecting further rallies for the asset. One of the famous crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, recently gave a high price prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC is...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Activity on Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Skyrockets 1,100% As Litecoin and Decentraland See Massive Jumps: Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment reports that whale activity on three altcoins has surged since the start of 2023. Starting with the liquidity protocol Aave (AAVE), Santiment says that the 42nd-largest crypto asset by market cap has seen the number of transactions valued at over $100,000 increase by more than 1,100% year-to-date.
u.today
"Solana Killer" Aptos (APT) Up 94% in One Week, Here's What's Behind It
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
u.today
XRP Suddenly Jumps 6% in Hour as This Positive Catalyst Appears: Details
XRP (XRP) suddenly jumped within hours as what seemed like a positive catalyst appeared for its price. According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, the pattern of large social dominance spikes often led to XRP price gains. In the last 24 hours, XRP has been a top trending item on...
