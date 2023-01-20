ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whales Overnight, Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaching Fundamental Resistance Level, Here's What Might Happen Next

Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
u.today

'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details

u.today

XRP Flips Cardano (ADA) for Most Traded Among Whales, Here's What Is Going On

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies for January 21 2023; Bitcoin Hits $22K

This week of January is ending on a very good be aware as Bitcoin hits the $22K mark in the present day as per our record of prime 10 Cryptocurrencies for January 21 2023. BTC is reportedly up 33% this 12 months. The highest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is at present...
u.today

Solana (SOL) Hits 4x in Open Interest, Here's Why It Might End Ugly

NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30,000, Top Crypto Trader Predicts

As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k level, many crypto analysts have begun projecting further rallies for the asset. One of the famous crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, recently gave a high price prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC is...
u.today

"Solana Killer" Aptos (APT) Up 94% in One Week, Here's What's Behind It

dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
u.today

XRP Suddenly Jumps 6% in Hour as This Positive Catalyst Appears: Details

XRP (XRP) suddenly jumped within hours as what seemed like a positive catalyst appeared for its price. According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, the pattern of large social dominance spikes often led to XRP price gains. In the last 24 hours, XRP has been a top trending item on...

