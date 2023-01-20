Read full article on original website
Milford Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Near Fostoria
(Fostoria)--A Milford man was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident last Thursday near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:05 pm in the 2700 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 75-year-old Dennis Abel of Milford was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control due to strong winds and very slippery road conditions and entered the median. The vehicle struck some hard packed snow and flipped.
Elmore Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident Near Blue Earth
(Blue Earth, MN)--An Elmore woman was injured in a one vehicle accident early Friday morning in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 6:55 am on Highway 169 south of Blue Earth. The patrol says 21-year-old Angelina Lopez of Elmore was driving a 2015 Chevy...
Mason City Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Lone Rock
(Lone Rock)--A Mason City man was arrested after a traffic stop last week in Kossuth County. At Around 10:45 AM Tuesday, Deputies stopped a vehicle in the rural Lone Rock area, and took the driver, identified as 42-year-old Brent Weisbrod of Mason City, into custody. Weisbrod is facing charges of Interference with Official Acts, along with several traffic related charges including Speeding, Unsafe Passing, Reckless Driving and Driving while Under Suspension.
Spencer Man Faces Charges After Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing charges after a traffic stop earlier this month. Shortly after 3:50 pm on January 15th, A Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation and upon investigation, it was found the driver, 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, had a revoked driver’s license. Hartzell was placed under arrest and upon searching Hartzell, he was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe with marijuana in it.
Camp Autumn Hosting 4th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
(Spencer)--Seasons Center for Behavioral Health and Camp Autumn will be hosting the 4th annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser at Camp Autumn near Sutherland on Saturday, February 11th. KILR Outdoors Expert Steve Weisman. Last year there were 150 participants from all across Northwest Iowa, with some participants coming from Minnesota,...
Bancroft Man Wins $250,000 Lottery Prize
(Clive)--A Kossuth County man has won a $250,000 lottery prize. Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Car-Go Express, 112 N. Long St. in Bancroft, and claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
