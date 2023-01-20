Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday
SAN ANGELO – Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the brutal, gang related shotgun murder of Juan Quintana in north San Angelo in October of 2020. As we reported earlier, 33-year-old Abel Rueda was arrested and charged with blasting Quintana in the chest with a shotgun on Oct. 24, 2020.
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
San Angelo LIVE!
High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
San Angelo LIVE!
Man Driving Red Pickup Leads Police on Chase Through San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver of a red pickup led multiple agencies of law enforcement on a chase from outside the city limits on the north side of town and through San Angelo Saturday night. Police said the male driver in the pickup was pulled over north of...
Tom Green County pursuit leads to drug arrests
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Road and Farm to Market 2105. According to a TGCSO press release, the vehicle evaded and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled through the north side of San Angelo and back into the county.
San Angelo LIVE!
Assault & Theft of Service Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Theft of Service. 28-year-old Jose Rivas was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Assault Causing...
San Angelo LIVE!
Drug Dealer High on the Devil's Lettuce Caught After High Speed Chase in San Angelo with Enough Fentanyl to Kill 400 People
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing Fentanyl, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana. 32-year-old Roberto Mejia was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies early Sunday...
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Felony Burglary, Assaulting a Family Member and Forgery Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 23 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Serious Felony Burglary of a Habitation, Assault of a Family Member, and Forgery of an Elderly Person's Checks. 31-year-old Jesus Martinez was...
San Angelo LIVE!
SUV Catches Fire in Scary 7th St. Crash Friday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A white GMC Acadia caught fire after a scary crash with a Ford F-150 at the busy intersection of 7th St. and Bryant Blvd. Friday afternoon. San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Younts says the SUV caught fire after the crash but the flames were extinguished as first responders arrived.
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
What would happen if a space rock crashed into San Angelo? Find out with this simulator
What would you do out of boredom? How about crushing San Angelo or a town of your choice with a giant meter and learning about the results?
Menard CO. Sheriff warns of ‘highly addictive’ substance circulating
The MCSO warns the public that consuming just one box can lead to you hiding a stash in your freezer.
San Angelo LIVE!
Real Estate: Bentwood!
SAN ANGELO, TX — This is a beautiful well maintained 4/3.5 home located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Bentwood Country Club Estates. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open living, dining, and kitchen area. Spacious living as well as an abundance of cabinets and ample storage. Many updates throughout. Landscaped with two separate fenced backyard areas.
San Angelo Reacts to Possible Winter Weather This Week
If you want to see a good rumor in action, start telling folks around San Angelo that a winter storm is headed our way. People tend to react in a couple of ways. First, there is the Texas bravado. The attitude is, "Hey, I have a big ole pickup truck and I ain't afraid of a little snow. Second, are the people who immediately go into survivalist mode.
kksa-am.com
ASU Virtual Business Training – Public Relations
The ASU Small Business Development Center is hosting the Virtual. event “Start the Year with Impactful Public Relations” on Thursday,. February 2nd from 10 to 11 AM at no cost. They will discuss how to. Find new and imaginative ways to put your company in the spotlight. If...
kksa-am.com
Have a Heart for ADACCV Coming Next Month
The Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley. is hosting its Annual Have a Heart for ADACCV E-Auction. The. event takes place on Monday, February 13th, from 9 AM until. Tuesday, the 14th at 3 PM. Because this is an online auction,. bidding will be continuous. Sweet treats...
San Angelo LIVE!
Winter Is Coming. All at Once. Monday Night.
SAN ANGELO – Winter weather is headed to the Concho Valley in the form of high, gusty winds and significant rain Monday and then freezing temperatures by Tuesday night. Forecast models currently don't show freezing precipitation here but that could change. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service...
Comments / 0