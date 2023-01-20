ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices

It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
Tom Green County pursuit leads to drug arrests

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Road and Farm to Market 2105. According to a TGCSO press release, the vehicle evaded and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled through the north side of San Angelo and back into the county.
Assault & Theft of Service Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Theft of Service. 28-year-old Jose Rivas was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Assault Causing...
SUV Catches Fire in Scary 7th St. Crash Friday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – A white GMC Acadia caught fire after a scary crash with a Ford F-150 at the busy intersection of 7th St. and Bryant Blvd. Friday afternoon. San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Younts says the SUV caught fire after the crash but the flames were extinguished as first responders arrived.
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Real Estate: Bentwood!

SAN ANGELO, TX — This is a beautiful well maintained 4/3.5 home located in the highly sought out neighborhood of Bentwood Country Club Estates. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open living, dining, and kitchen area. Spacious living as well as an abundance of cabinets and ample storage. Many updates throughout. Landscaped with two separate fenced backyard areas.
San Angelo Reacts to Possible Winter Weather This Week

If you want to see a good rumor in action, start telling folks around San Angelo that a winter storm is headed our way. People tend to react in a couple of ways. First, there is the Texas bravado. The attitude is, "Hey, I have a big ole pickup truck and I ain't afraid of a little snow. Second, are the people who immediately go into survivalist mode.
ASU Virtual Business Training – Public Relations

The ASU Small Business Development Center is hosting the Virtual. event “Start the Year with Impactful Public Relations” on Thursday,. February 2nd from 10 to 11 AM at no cost. They will discuss how to. Find new and imaginative ways to put your company in the spotlight. If...
Have a Heart for ADACCV Coming Next Month

The Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley. is hosting its Annual Have a Heart for ADACCV E-Auction. The. event takes place on Monday, February 13th, from 9 AM until. Tuesday, the 14th at 3 PM. Because this is an online auction,. bidding will be continuous. Sweet treats...
San Angelo LIVE!

Winter Is Coming. All at Once. Monday Night.

SAN ANGELO – Winter weather is headed to the Concho Valley in the form of high, gusty winds and significant rain Monday and then freezing temperatures by Tuesday night. Forecast models currently don't show freezing precipitation here but that could change. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service...
