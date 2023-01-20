Read full article on original website
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
texags.com
Linedale OL Casey Poe staying mindful of blessings during his recruitment
Following a fantastic junior season, 2024 Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe has seen his recruitment take off as offers continue to arrive. Poe spoke to TexAgs about his biggest takeaways from Texas A&M's Junior Day, what he's looking for in a future school and more.
Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Looking for some super fun party ideas that your kids will love--AND that are here in East Texas?. Parents are just so busy. Especially nowadays. And so, when it's time to throw a party for your child or teen--and likely their friends--it can leave already frazzled parents staring blankly into the void looking for inspiration.
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
Crawfish ’23 Season is Early, Here are 7 Spots in Tyler to Eat Them
Crawfish season has come early here in East Texas. Which is great news and also means folks across Tyler, TX are on the hunt for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?. Crayfish, crawdads, crawdaddies, mudbugs, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, yabbies. Served with or without corn....
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church lead pastor transitions to new position
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, Rose Heights Church’s lead pastor is transitioning to a new role. Doug Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor since 2003. On January 15, Anderson announced that he will transition to...
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
Historical Black church in Tyler needs donations for demolition: ‘Sad ending for a building that had a great history’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler said St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos and needs to be demolished. The church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building […]
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
KLTV
Dallas man accused of leading DPS on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of pot
The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. “The bridge deck itself over the trail was poured a little bit too...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
