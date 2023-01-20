ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love

Looking for some super fun party ideas that your kids will love--AND that are here in East Texas?. Parents are just so busy. Especially nowadays. And so, when it's time to throw a party for your child or teen--and likely their friends--it can leave already frazzled parents staring blankly into the void looking for inspiration.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Bookings

Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Rose Heights Church lead pastor transitions to new position

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, Rose Heights Church’s lead pastor is transitioning to a new role. Doug Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor since 2003. On January 15, Anderson announced that he will transition to...
TYLER, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy